These are the top 5 Garmin deals to buy today at Amazon – don't wait for Black Friday

The Amazon Black Friday deals are live in the UK right now, and there are tons of great deals to be had across the board. But if you're of an outdoorsy persuasion, you're probably looking carefully at the Black Friday Garmin deals to try and score a great watch.

Below, we've taken the guesswork out of things and shopped the deals for you, no matter which of the best Garmin watches you're after. Check out the deals in full below:

Garmin Venu SQ with GPS: was £179.99 now £122.78 at Amazon

This cheap Apple Watch alternative looks the part, is system-agnostic, and is packed full of features and on offer for an incredibly competitive price this Black Friday. It's light and comfortable to wear, allowing you to tap it on the go for contactless payments, and download apps and watch faces to customize it to suit your style. The AMOLED display is crisp and clear, showing off excellent colours.

Garmin Instinct 2 - Solar Surf Edition: was £349.99 now £272.99 at Amazon

Surfers, there's no time like the present to snag this super-tough sports watch. With £78 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 standard edition earned an impressive five stars in our review and offers a high-contrast dual-screen display, jazzy new colours and custom workout suggestions. If you're looking for a practical but fun watch to hit the waves with, this is the deal for you.

Garmin Approach S12 : was £150.52 now £123.07 at Amazon

A simple but effective golf watch for just a smidge over £120? Bargain. Save 18% here, with more than 42,000 golf courses worldwide preloaded onto the Garmin, and automatically keep track of your score and how far you hit with each club.

Garmin Forerunner 245: was £249.99 now £172 at Amazon

A slightly older model in the Garmin family, but still a strong option in the smartwatch space, the Forerunner 245 squeezes a lot into a compact and lightweight device. While it's not quite the lowest the watch has ever been, it's still a great buy at well under £200.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £779.99 now £528.05 at Amazon

The largest Fenix 7 is one of Garmin's most trusted smartwatches. In our 4.5 star review, we praised its fitness tracking, incredible navigation abilities and massive battery life. For one of the most expensive Garmin watches around, you can't go wrong with a £250 Black Friday price cut.

Want an AMOLED Apple Watch alternative at a great price? The Garmin Venu Sq is the watch for you, now down to £122.78 from £179.99. Want a watch to go surfing with? This Garmin Instinct Solar Surf Edition has all the great details of a classic Instinct, but with additional tools such as tide predictions and pressure changes, now £78 off.

On the other hand, you might want one of Garmin's best golf watches, for which we recommend the Garmin Approach S12 at just £123.07 down from £150.53. Runners will want the £78 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 245, while if you're planning on serious hikes, trail runs, bikes and camping trips, there's only one choice: the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar, with a huge £250 discount.

This year's Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is also available, which comes with a handy LED flashlight built-in, but even discounted it's around £200 more than the original 7X Solar and is similar in all other respects, making the older watch the better deal.

