Amazon Black Friday deals are live in the UK - shop the 25 best deals today

Black Friday is here at Amazon. The mega-retailer has launched its first round of UK deals, and we're seeing some record-low prices on some of the best tech you can get.

That includes Amazon's own devices of course – the Echo Dot is on sale for only £21.99, the Echo Show 8 for an incredible £59.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell for £49.99 right now. Oh, and you can pick up a 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just £149.99. Wow!

But it's not just Amazon products that are reduced in the UK, with big savings also on air fryers, vacuums, laptops and more. In short, the Black Friday deals have officially arrived.

You'll find a selection of the best offers down below, and don't forget to also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and more hot Black Friday deals.

25 best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £549.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Amazon is launching a number of invite-only Black Friday deals this year, including this super-cheap 55-inch Fire TV. Picture quality is decent overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just button press or voice command away. We almost never see TVs of this size so low, so it's definitely one to register for ahead of time for the chance to buy from November 22.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at Amazon

The standard Kindle is a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books and at this price is well worth buying if you can't afford the more expensive Paperwhite (also on sale, for £114.99). It has been £10 cheaper in the past, so could fall further in the next week.

PS5 + EA Sports FC 24: was £539.99 now £409.99 at Amazon

The PS5 is the console I use the most, and while I'm not the biggest FIFA fan, I can appreciate the considerable saving on this bundle that includes a PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 (that's the new name of the popular football sim). It's likely your next best option now that the Spider-Man 2 bundle has already sold out at most retailers. Not only are you effectively getting the game for free, but also around a £100 discount on the console on top of that. It's also available at Argos for £399.99.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

The improved Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for £49.99 at Amazon, which beats the previous record-low for the device. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday sales includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £17.99, making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £79 at Amazon

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Amazon. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the latest-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £44.99. That's a record-equalling low for the device and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation model has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

TCL SF540K 40-inch FHD Fire TV: was £239 now £119 at Amazon

Invite-only: This TCL SF540K Fire TV is another invite-only deal that's coming to this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon - and it's another we'd definitely register your interest in if you need a small and basic TV. At 40 inches and with just full HD support it's far from a premium model but it will serve you fine for infrequent viewing in the bedroom or kitchen - or if you aren't fussed about getting the very best picture quality. It's hard to argue with it for under £120.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger: was £449 now £379 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's £70 off in this deal – and bundled with a fast 30W charger that's usually £25 by itself. This phone is the brand's latest mid-range device and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7. Despite that, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being around £100 - £200 cheaper.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Flexispot is a top name in electric standing desks and this is a great chance to get a solid entry-level model for its lowest-ever price when you apply the £70 voucher. This one features four programmable height settings so you can easily switch between sitting and standing throughout the day, while the white and steel design is clean and sturdy to suit any environment.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set: was £328.85 now £149.99 at Amazon

At an unmissable discount of 54%, Amazon’s exclusive offer on the Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker is fantastic. This set is not only fun to play with, but it’s a great collectable for any Star Wars enthusiast. The 40th-anniversary set comes with a poseable AT-AT figure including 6 extra minifigures.

Hisense E7K 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £699 now £429 at Amazon

This is a very affordable TV from Hisense that comes with a QLED panel for superior colours, brightness and contrast - especially in brighter rooms. Displays with this tech usually cost considerably more, so the fact you get it here in a reasonable-sized TV for under £500 is a bargain. An enhanced Game Mode, Dolby Vision and access to all the major streaming apps round out this solid TV deal for Black Friday.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £249 now £139 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 14-inch display, full-day battery life and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around £150 to spend.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy – although it could drop even further in price over the next week.

Tassimo Bosch My Way 2: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

Here's a solid 35% off the straightforward and easy-to-use Tassimo Bosch My Way 2 pod coffee machine. Personalisation options allow you to adjust the temperature, volume, and intensity of your drink, while there's support for over 50 different pods featuring popular brands and styles. Plus, the in-built Brita filter ensures a fresh and clean brew every time.