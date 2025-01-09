The Google Pixel Watch 3 falls to under $300 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google's newest flagship wearable and one of the best Android smartwatches available right now. If you're looking for the latest smartwatch tech from the manufacturer, then take advantage of the Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon for $299.99 (was $349.99).

This is $20 more expensive than the price we saw during Black Friday but it still represents a fantastic deal. The watch features the latest Android Wear OS and a whole slew of impressive features for staying fit.

Today’s best Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Get $50 off the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, now just $299.99 and only $20 more than its Black Friday price. Available in all four colors, it offers heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5. If you missed this deal before Christmas, jump on board now before it's too late.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon A more affordable option would be the Google Pixel Watch 2, which is still a very solid smartwatch. It features a wide variety of apps, including heart rate tracking, fall detection, stress management, and more. Thanks to its improved battery, it can last up to 24 hours on display and regain a day's worth of charge in just 75 minutes. Save $50 right now.

In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we loved the big redesign and the focus on health. Google hasn't turned its back on the successful formula or the classic teardrop design but has added great optimizations in Wear OS that make it a real joy to use.

It has a clean version of WearOS 5 out of the box as well as a stack of sensors that look sleek and offer plenty of advantages. It has daily activity and workout tracking, sleep tracking, blood oxygen or Sp02 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and the option to take an ECG on demand.

It also now allows for several routines with custom metrics to set up so it’s a more advanced running watch than before. Fitbit’s Morning Brief looks extra cool with tracking that actually helps you figure out whether to push your performance today or not.

If you're more interested in an already established wearable, there are plenty of smartwatch deals out there.