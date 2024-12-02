Still live for Cyber Monday! Get the Galaxy Watch 7 at its lowest-ever price right now
Grab yourself an incredible deal on the Galaxy Watch 7
Black Friday has been and gone and Cyber Monday deals are here, but one of the best deals of the weekend is still going strong.
Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 for the lowest-ever price of just $202 in the US at Amazon, or an awesome £214 in the UK at Samsung's very own website.
It's a fantastic deal and the lowest-ever price we've seen on Samsung's new mainstream wearable for 2024. Move fast though, because the sale ends today!
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Cyber Monday deal in the US
Still going for Cyber Monday, get an incredible lowest-ever price of just $202 on the Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon, a massive $97 off. Top tip, click the Watch7 + Fabric Band option and score an extra strap for just $3.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Cyber Monday deal in the UK
Samsung is undercutting Amazon by more than £50 for Cyber Monday, offering a generous £75 off the Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung.com. Available in all sizes and colors, it's the best UK price we've ever seen.
As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we really like this year's iterative update to the mainstream Galaxy Watch. It's not a massive upgrade, but at these prices, it's certainly worth going for the 7 over last year's Galaxy Watch 6.
It comes with AI-powered fitness tracking, improved Heart Rate monitoring, and sleep tracking also powered by AI.
Want something a bit more rugged? You can also score the new Galaxy Watch Ultra for its lowest-ever price in both the UK and the US!
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
Was $649 now $449 at Amazon
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
Was £599 now £499 at Amazon
