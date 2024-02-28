Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch has picked up a massive AU$230 discount

Finding the right smartwatch can be a challenge, especially when you’re on a budget. But if you’re looking for a deal on the best smartwatch currently available, you’d be hard pressed to find a bargain better than this one.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has picked up a massive AU$230 discount, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for the 44mm version. This means that right now, you can score the larger display for an even better price than its 40mm counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, graphite) | AU$599 AU$369 at Amazon (save AU$230) This deal will land you the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth for 38% off. We’ve seen the 40mm variant hit AU$299 directly from Samsung back during Black Friday, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 44mm version on Amazon. It’s only available in the graphite colourway at this price though.

After swapping my phone from Apple to Samsung, I’ve been keeping an eye out for a new smartwatch to pair alongside my Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is at the top of that list, though the price has always gotten in the way. But this deal brings the cost to a more manageable range, so long as you’re after the larger watchface.

The integration between Samsung devices is phenomenal, and when it comes down to the design and feature set, there’s no denying that it’s the best Android smartwatch currently on the market. The Galaxy Watch 6 really plays into the traditional watch design, sporting a round AMOLED display that’s flat on the surface, so it’s not as bulky as the rounded display offered up by the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Similarly, it comes with sensors and software that can let the watch double as a fitness tracker, letting you customise workout routines and also keep on top of your sleep schedule, thanks to a stack of apps that are compatible with WearOS. Its battery life maxes out at 25 hours, so while that’s long enough to keep on top of a single night, you’ll need to charge it between uses – thankfully it charges just as fast as an Apple Watch, and faster than the Google Pixel Watch, so you won’t be stuck without it for long.

All these features are backed by the Exynos W930 processor and 2GB of RAM packed into its 44mm casing, which gives users a top-notch and speedy performance on their wrist. And while this deal is only available on the graphite colour, you can still personalise your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 by changing over the wristband at an additional cost, or customising the watch face when it’s in standby mode to match your personal style.