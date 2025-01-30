Ditching your Garmin watch after the outage? Samsung will give you up to $325 for it if you switch to a Galaxy Watch Ultra

This week Garmin customers have been hit by a massive outage that has rendered most models stuck in a Blue Triangle of Death bootloop. Unwilling to let the moment pass, Samsung is offering Garmin customers up to $325 to trade-in their devices in exchange for a Galaxy Watch Ultra.

We rate the Watch Ultra as one of the best Android smartwatches for the great outdoors, you can get up to $325 off an Ultra when you trade in selected Garmin devices, including the Garmin Forerunner 965, Descent G1, and the Forerunner 955 Solar, all of which qualify for the maximum trade-in, cutting the price of the Ultra to $325.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $649 at Samsung Right now at Samsung, get up to $325 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra when you trade-in devices like the Garmin Forerunner 965. The worst price you'll find is a $175 for the Venu or Forerunner 165, enough to make the Galaxy Watch Ultra an enticing alternative.

Since Garmin's outage kicked off earlier this week, I've been inundated with angry Garmin customers, many of whom have told me they're getting rid of their Garmins or regret their purchase.

Clearly, Samsung knows what's up and is now offering up to $325 to Garmin users to jump ship.

If you're interested in a Galaxy Watch Ultra, you'll get a great titanium chassis, 100-hour battery life, and AI-powered fitness tracking and health metrics. In our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we praised the overall design, vibrant screen, and excellent fitness features. It also features a much chunkier and bulkier form factor that many Garmin users will be familiar with, as well as a new programmable Quick button.

Most Garmins will beat it for battery life, but you'll find vastly more smartwatch functionality here, with improved apps, a good touch screen, and more. You can also save big on the Galaxy Ring, with $250 trade-ins across the board on offer on a range of popular Garmin devices including the Venu, Forerunner, and Approach series.

If you're an Apple Watch user, Samsung will offer up to $400 when you trade in the best Apple Watch, the Ultra or Ultra 2, with very enticing prices on older models all the way back to the Series 1.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will get you a much more discreet level of health and fitness tracking that's less intrusive than wearing a smartwatch.