Be quick, because the clock's ticking on these epic Apple Watch 10 deals for EOFY

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers everything iPhone owners could want from a smartwatch, from seamless device integration to impressive health and fitness tracking, even motivating users toward a healthier lifestyle.

Apple's latest smartwatch, the Series 10 is currently discounted by AU$150 in all its iterations at JB Hi-Fi and that’s a rare discount to be found only during major sales. Prices for the 42mm Wi-Fi model start at AU$499, with discounts extending to premium options like the black-tie worthy Titanium Cellular model with the Milanese Loop.

Although the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 keeps the Series 10 off our list of the best smartwatches, we still think it's the best Apple Watch for most people.

While not the lowest price ever, it's close to the AU$489.99 we've seen at Costco, which requires a membership. For those prioritising looks and performance, few devices on the market are better. It's snappy, offers impressive health and fitness tracking, fast charging, and (as of May in Australia) even sleep apnoea detection.

Apple Watch Series 10: from AU649 now from AU$499

Save AU$150 While not revolutionary, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a worthwhile upgrade for those without a smartwatch or using an older model, particularly the SE. Its slim, modern case houses powerful internal hardware with the S10 chip, making tracking any activity a breeze. It's also IP6X-certified dust resistant and water resistant up to 50m, making it suitable for any environment, even the pool. While the cheapest model is AU$499, almost every size, colour and band option is discounted, allowing you to choose the watch that best suits your needs.

This watch earned four stars in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, marking the first design upgrade in several years. It now features a larger, more vibrant OLED display and a thinner profile.

Although we noted the device offers little performance boost over the Series 9, it’s a great watch, especially since Apple has a penchant for discontinuing the previous generation of its devices. This discount also brings its cheapest iteration to just AU$100 more than the Apple Watch SE, which is excellent value for money. In fact, our reviewer said they would "ditch the Watch Ultra" in favour of the more affordable, slimmer timepiece.

While a small upgrade on its predecessor, the Series 10 also features elevated software on top of its design improvements. It includes an Activity Rings system and comprehensive tracking, as well as previously Ultra-exclusive options like Depth for diving, Tides and the third-party Oceanic Plus app.It also features a re-engineered speaker system for playing media aloud, especially useful for cellular models (but note that you will need to connect these to a separate plan via your phone provider).

The biggest downside to this smartwatch compared to its non-Apple counterparts is its battery life – still capping out at about 18 hours. With some of the best smartwatches lasting for weeks without needing to be charged, it's something that you'll have to consider before purchasing. However, this newest model does offer improved fast-charging support, allowing for quick charging while you shower and get ready.