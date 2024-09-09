Apple Watch 10 preorders are live: how to buy Apple's latest smartwatch

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 at its 'Glowtime' iPhone 16 event, and preorders are live now. If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, I'm breaking down everything you need to know about Apple Watch 10 preorders, including the all-important cost, how to order, and key new features.



• Pre-order the Apple Watch 10



The Apple Watch 10 is the successor to the Apple Watch 9, and pricing starts at $399 / £399. The Series 10 gets a significant design upgrade, and features the largest and most advanced display we've seen on an Apple Watch – it's a wide-angle OLED display that's 40% brighter than its predecessor, making it easier to read apps and texts.

It's the thinest and lightest mainline Apple Watch yet, and other new features include Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and water temperature sensor. The Watch 10 is also available in a range of stunning new materials and colors.



While historically, preorders begin the Friday following Apple launch events, Apple Watch 10 preorders are available from today, with shipping from Friday, September 20.



TechRadar will cover all the best Apple Watch 10 preorder deals as soon as they become available. For all the latest news on Apple's new devices, follow our iPhone 16 event live blog.

When do Apple Watch 10 preorders go live?

Preorders for the Apple Watch 10 are available today from the Apple store and will ship on Friday, September 20.

How much does the Apple Watch 10 cost?

The Apple Watch 10 costs $399 / £399 for the 42mm model and $429 / £429 for the larger 46mm display, which is the same starting price as the Apple Watch 9.



If you're interested in a Cellular model, the 42mm is priced at $499 / £499 and $529 / £529 for the 46mm display.

Where to preorder the Apple Watch 10?

I've listed where you can preorder the Apple Watch 10 in the US and the UK. Right now, retailers are limited to Apple, but I'll update this page as more become available.

US

UK

