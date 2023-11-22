Should you buy the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress in the Black Friday sales?

Saatva is one of our favorite mattress brands, offering consistently impeccable quality and the most comprehensive customer service around. It always has generous discounts, but the current offer is especially good: we've scored a special deal that knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000, which covers all sizes from a twin XL up.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've spotted. We were very impressed in our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review, praising the superb support, comfort for any sleep position, and good temperature regulation. This is also Saatva's most affordable mattress, so the cheapest way to get your hands on this quality brand.

If you have a slightly bigger budget, the Saatva Classic is our #1 best mattress. But if you want all the excellent customer service and a great all-round mattress at a more affordable price, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the obvious choice. $400 off is the best Saatva mattress deal we ever see, and we're not expecting prices to drop any lower for Black Friday.

Read on for more details on the mattress, who we would and would not recommend it to, and a closer look at our special deal:

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Queen size: was $1,795 now $1,395 from Saatva



Overview: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is an 11.5" high mattress made from a combination of gel-infused memory foam, memory foam, support core foam and individually wrapped coils. We rate the mattress as firm, with a 7.5-8/10 firmness rating. It's a great all-rounder, suited all sleeping styles and does an amazing job of relieving back ache. Heavier sleepers over 300lbs won't find it supportive enough though.



Price history: Saatva never sell its mattresses at MSRP and you'll always find between a 12-15% discount on all sizes excluding the twin. However, our special discount knocks these prices down even lower. So if your heart is set on a Saatva, now's the time to buy.



Extras: Saatva offers some of the best extras in the mattress market, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. The only downside is that it charges a $99 fee for returns if you decide the mattress isn't quite right for you.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a luxurious feel: The Saatva is a premium mattress and it's built with materials that will last. You'll definitely notice the quality with a Saatva.



✅ You want a firmer feel: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is not a mattress that you sink into, but rather one you sleep 'on top' of. You will find your spine is kept perfectly aligned in all sleeping positions and all our testers slept incredibly well on the mattress.



✅ You suffer from back pain: Due to the aforementioned excellent spinal alignment provided by the Saatva, back pains and aches should quickly improve on this mattress. There's extra support in the lumbar region as well, which helps to support the back and hips.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a tighter budget: Even with the discounts, the Saatva is an expensive mattress. If you like the firmer feel of the Saatva but don't want to pay as much, consider the DreamCloud mattress, with a queen costing $799 in the Black Friday sales.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: If you prefer a mattress that you sink into, the Helix Midnight mattress is particularly well suited to side sleepers, who need softer cushioning around their shoulders and hips. Right now it's at its lowest ever price with 25% off, and a free bedding bundle thrown in for good measure.



❌ You're a very hot sleeper: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid does an excellent job of keeping most sleepers cool at night, but it's not a specialist cooling mattress. If you sleep particularly hot we'd recommend that you choose one of our best cooling mattresses to stop you overheating through the night.