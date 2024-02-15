Quick! The Saatva mattress Presidents’ Day deal I’ve been waiting for is finally live

It might only be February, but I think I've already spotted my favorite deal of the year. Saatva mattresses always rate highly on our best buy lists, and with $400 off any order of $1,000 or more, right now is the time to make a massive saving on a premium bed. This is a semi-exclusive offer, so make sure you follow our links to claim your deal.

We simply love the Saatva Classic bed, which is why it takes the number one spot in our best mattress guide. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we were highly impressed with how this hybrid blends support and cushioning to create a sleep surface that feels luxurious and leaves you refreshed in the morning.

Saatva mattress sales are relatively regular, but this deal is something special. We're used to seeing staggered deals from Saatva; the more you spend, the more you get off. But this blanket saving offers $400 off any order over $1,000 – that includes every adult mattress size and it means you get a bigger-than-usual saving on the queen size Classic. We don't expect to see anything better until Black Friday (and even then, we can't guarantee a saving this good). If you've been contemplating a Saatva bed, now really is the time to buy.

Saatva isn't marketing this is a Presidents' Day deal but it has, coincidentally, landed just before Presidents' Day. And Saatva isn't the only sleep brand getting in on the savings fun – if this deal hasn't caught your eye, head across to our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub, to explore the best bed deals.

Saatva Classic mattress Queen size: was $1,995 now $1,595



Overview: The Saatva Classic is a hybrid bed that works for almost any sleeper, thanks to a range of customization choices. There are two heights and three firmness levels to choose from, allowing you to craft a surface that really works for your sleep style. The zoned lumbar support is excellent, and, combined with the impressive pressure relief, helps limit aches and pains for an overall more refreshing sleep experience. Price history: This is one of the best prices we've seen from Saatva. Although Saatva discounts are frequent, they're rarely this big or this encompassing – with our semi-exclusive link, it's $400 off any spend over $1,000, meaning a twin Classic is down to just $895. If you're interested in a Saatva mattress, this is the best time to buy, as we don't expect to see a saving this impressive again for a while. Extras: Saatva offers some of the best extras we see from a bed brand, including a full year mattress trial and a lifetime warranty. It also comes with free white glove delivery, meaning Saatva will set-up the mattress in the room of your choice. The only downside is the $99 returns fee.

Buy it if...

✅ You like a lot of choice: Available in three firmness options and two heights, there's a Saatva Classic for almost everyone. The Firm feel will best suit stomach and back sleepers, while the Luxury Firm is a great all-rounder, and Plush will appeal to lightweight side sleepers.

✅ You want a luxury feel: The Saatva Classic feels like a mattress you'd find in the best hotel, thanks to the cushioned Euro-style pillow top and the breathable organic cover. If you want to create the luxury resort experience in your very own bedroom, this is a great option.

✅ You have aches and pains: With a seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, the zoned lumbar support of the Saatva Classic offers fantastic support and pressure relief across the body. It helps soothe pains so when morning rolls around, you're feeling refreshed.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want to feel the foam: The Saatva Classic has a small layer of foam cushioning, but the overall experience is similar to a traditional innerspring. If you prefer the softer cradling of a foam bed, check out our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review – our tester described the all-foam bed as "cozy and supportive in all the right places". And a queen is down to $1,995 in the Saatva sale.

❌ You sleep very hot: The Saatva Classic is a breathable bed with good temperature regulation, but for very hot sleepers, it might not be enough. The organic latex Saatva Zenhaven mattress uses natural materials for improved cooling, and there's $400 off all sizes in the sale.

❌ You're on a budget: We think the Saatva Classic is worth the money, but it is a pricey bed. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we found this bed was an affordable alternative to the premium Saatva Classic. And there's 50% off DreamCloud mattresses in the Presidents' Day sale. (Alternatively, a Saatva mattress topper can provide a similarly luxurious feel at a lower price.)