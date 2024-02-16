This solar-powered Garmin got a full five-star review and it’s now 32% off

It’s never too late in the year to start kicking fitness goals, and if you’re an athlete looking to find one of the best multisport watches money can buy, then take a look at the discounts on Garmin fitness watches available on Amazon right now.

One of these bargains has caught our attention because it’s the five-star rated Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. Yes, we think it’s that good, and it’s scored a generous 32% discount too.

Whether you’re training for a run such as Sydney’s City2Surf in August, swimming laps in the pool or cycling to and from work, our Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar review found it packs a solid punch when it comes to tracking your goals. All these features come at a hefty price, so a solid AU$350 discount – bringing it all the way down to AU$749 – is definitely worth considering.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar | AU$1,099 AU$749 at Amazon (save AU$350) If you want a rugged fitness watch with GPS tracking and automatic alerts to keep you on routine, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is a premium option that’s come down to just under AU$750 on Amazon and Rebel Sport. Allowing for over 30+ activity profiles so you can switch between cycling, running, swimming and more with ease, and a full-colour 46.5mm display, this watch has been designed to keep you on track with your fitness journey.

The Forerunner 955 Solar features a touchscreen as well as five buttons around the rim to help with navigation between apps and settings. Importantly, it allows you to store any routes you’ve previously tracked using the GPS which, as it happens, is actually remarkably accurate. That means your maps are going to be near perfect.

Additionally, it comes with PacePro and ClimbPro features that will alert you to any upcoming changes in elevation, so you can mentally change gears before tackling hills on your route.

This watch will also keep an eye on your heart rate, even while you sleep, and will give you a Morning Report each day, letting you know the weather, how you slept and a Training Readiness score to help you determine how to maximise your daily fitness goals for the best results.

These little morning prompts will keep you on routine – it’s easy to kickstart a fitness journey and lose motivation, and Garmin’s set up these notifications in a great way to help keep you on top of your goals and challenges. There’s even alerts to stop you from overexerting yourself while exercising, helping to avoid any injury that might occur and keeping you in tip-top shape so you can jump back into your routine the next day without stress.

Additionally, these reports give the opportunity to analyse your routines like never before, providing detailed information on swimming such as stroke counts, and counting reps when doing strength training exercises.

The personalisation offered by this watch doesn’t stop there – you can also customise widgets on the Forerunner 955 Solar, allowing you to cut through unnecessary information and find exactly what you need to maximise your specific needs. But if you’re stuck on how to approach a workout, it’ll give you some recommendations to help keep you going.

It’s standout feature, and what sets it apart from other fitness watches, is its solar charging capabilities. There’s up to 49 additional hours of battery life you can take advantage of by harnessing the power of the sun, and the Forerunner 955 Solar will last for at least 16 days before needing to be popped back on to a physical charger.

At AU$749, it’s still an expensive purchase, but Amazon also has the Garmin Venu Sq on sale for AU$217 (RRP AU$349) if you don’t need all the features of the Forerunner 955 Solar and want a more affordable smartwatch.