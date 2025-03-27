The Fitbit Inspire 3 is back to its cheapest price ever in the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're looking for the best budget Fitbit, then the Inspire 3 has to be in the mix. And now, thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can get the Fitbit Inspire 3 at Amazon US for $69.95 (was $99.95), and in the UK, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is down to £59.99 (was £84.99).

That's a record-low price for the compact and capable Fitbit Inspire 3, which delivers all the basics if you're getting your first wearable. Essential features include health and fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and notifications from your phone. At this price, it's an easy recommendation.

Today's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best entry-level, budget-friendly wearables around that can help kick-start your fitness journey right now. The smartwatch can track all the standard health metrics like heart rate and sleep quality, but it also reports unique stress management and daily readiness scores that set it apart from other fitness trackers.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon As an ideal entry-level fitness tracker and gift for a health-conscious person, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is one seriously tempting smartwatch at this record-low price in the UK. As well as excellent health and fitness tracking, the wearable can keep going for up to 10 days on a single charge.

If you want to read more about this excellent smartwatch, then have a read of our Fitbit Inspire 3 review. We highlighted the slim, sleek band and the bright, colorful AMOLED display as some of its iconic features.

If you're looking for something more advanced, then we'd recommend the Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2, but don't discount the Inspire 3 just yet. It still boasts enough "excellent health-tracking features" that make it an ideal entry-level fitness tracker. Plus, the intuitive app makes it easy to read and analyze your metrics.

We love the Fitbit Inspire 3's ability to calculate wellness metrics like stress management and daily readiness scores based on your routine. With all of this performance lasting up to ten days on a single charge, you'll be encouraged to be up and about more than ever.

If this smartwatch isn't for you then we have plenty of other budget-friendly fitness trackers in our list of the best cheap fitness trackers. And if you'd like something more premium then check out the Google Pixel Watch 3.