Black Friday is weeks away, but this cheapest-ever Garmin Forerunner 965 deal has already crossed the finish line

The Black Friday deals are two weeks out, but you don't have to wait until then to score a fantastic running watch deal. If you're looking to tackle your running goals in 2025, you'll need a great smartwatch to do it, and fortunately, the Garmin Forerunner 965 just returned to its lowest-ever price.

Right now you can get the Garmin Forerunner 965 discounted from $599.99 down to just $499.99 at Amazon US, a 17% discount and the lowest-ever price for that particular watch.

In the UK? You can get a similar discount from retail outlet SportsShoes.com, which sees the Forerunner drop from £599.99 to £499.99. A terrific watch, at a seriously good price, and one of the best Black Friday Garmin deals we've seen so far this year.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals where you are right now.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 965 deals below:

Garmin Forerunner 965 running watch: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon US The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a beast of running watch, with loads of advanced training tools like Garmin's Training Readiness and Endurance scores, sleep tracking, daily morning reports to track your progress, and maps tools to create courses and follow the directions on your wrist. At this lowest-ever price, it's an easy get for keen runners.

Garmin Forerunner 965 running watch: was £599.99 now £499.99 at SportsShoes.com The same great watch as above, with the same excellent discount, this time from SportsShoes.com. The Forerunner offers a 23-day battery life in smartwatch mode, which is impressive considering that AMOLED screen really pumps up the brightness compared to the memory-in-pixel screens used in previous years.

In our full review of the Garmin Forerunner 965, we gave it 4.5 stars and said, "The Garmin Forerunner 965 crams in nearly all the best features developed over the years, making this a powerhouse of a sports watch. That means it'll track most sports, with over 30 including triathlon and multisport-specific tracking with one-touch transitions."

So even though it's a watch tailor-made for runners, it'll support you on the rest of your fitness journey too. However, it really shines when used for long-distance running like maras and trail runs, with comprehensive metrics such as cadence, stride length, and navigation features to keep you on course. It's without doubt one of the best Garmin watches yet, especially at this price.

