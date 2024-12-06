Walmart and Argos save the day on DualSense controller deals as Amazon largely runs out of stock

DualSense Wireless Controller stock is still hanging on for dear life after an incredible Black Friday PS5 deals period. Stock has largely dried up at Amazon, with just the standard white DualSense still discounted there. Walmart, though, has almost every colorway in stock (including the special editions) at hugely discounted prices.
The standard white DualSense is currently available for just $54 (was $74.99) at Walmart, and the same goes for its Midnight Black counterpart and other basic colorways. Meanwhile, the relatively new (and exceptionally pretty) Chroma Pearl special edition model has dropped to just $59 (was $79.99), alongside its Chroma Indigo sibling. Strangely no discount for the Chroma Teal model, though.
UK prices are arguably even stronger, with the standard white DualSense available for an astoundingly low £39.99 (was £59.99) at Argos. UK folks can also hit up the EE Store to grab the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo models for a few quid more, at just £43.99 (was £69.99).
These are, without a doubt, among the best DualSense deals we've ever seen. Some are in fact even better than what we saw over the Black Friday sales period, so we imagine stock is not going to last long. Check the deal blocks below for a full breakdown on DualSense controller deals including different color options.
Today's best DualSense deals in the US
Walmart has the best prices for the DualSense Wireless Controller on the internet right now. This is a superb saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for the impressive PS5 controller. Walmart also has big savings on a variety of DualSense colorways, including:
Midnight Black: Walmart - $54
Galactic Purple: Walmart - $54
Cosmic Red: Walmart - $54
Starlight Blue: Walmart - $54
Grey Camouflage: Walmart - $54
Price check (White): Amazon - $54 | PS Direct - $54.99
By jumping up five bucks, you can grab one of these shinier DualSense colorways. A phenomenal price once again with Walmart hosting the best discounts around for these controllers right now.
Volcanic Red: Walmart - $59
Cobalt Blue: Walmart - $59
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Target - $59.99 | PS Direct - $59.99
Now here's the cream of the crop; the Chroma Pearl DualSense hasn't been out very long, and it's already down to a seriously impressive 59 bucks at Walmart. This beats out Amazon's price for Black Friday, so if you skipped on it there, now's your chance to grab it even cheaper here!
Chroma Indigo: Walmart - $59
Chroma Teal: Walmart - $79.94
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Target - $79.99 | PS Direct - $59.99
Today's best DualSense deals in the UK
DualSense deals are similarly fantastic at Argos. This impressively low £39.99 is, we think, the lowest the DualSense has ever been in the UK.
Midnight Black: Argos - £39.99
Galactic Purple: PS Direct - £44.99
Cosmic Red: Argos - £39.99
Starlight Blue: Argos - £39.99
Gray Camouflage: Argos - £44.99
Nova Pink: Argos - £44.99
Price check: PS Direct - £44.99
Yep, the shinier variants have also seen UK discounts! Expect £25 off here for each, which to our knowledge is their lowest ever price at Argos so far.
Volcanic Red: Argos - £44.99
Cobalt Blue: Ebuyer - £44.99
Price check: PS Direct - £49.99
EE has an absolute barnstormer of a deal for the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo DualSense models, easily being the best place to buy yours in the UK right now. Much like the US, sadly, there's no discount on the Teal variant.
Chroma Indigo: EE Store - £43.99
Chroma Teal: EE Store - £64.99
Price check: PS Direct - £49.99
We genuinely don't recall a time where PlayStation hardware discounts have been this good - certainly not within the PS5 console generation. Not only are we seeing superb discounts on DualSense controllers, but PSVR 2 has also received a substantial $250 discount until early January at PlayStation Direct that's simply too good to miss (especially as we're confident it won't see a price drop like this again).
Finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best deals on DualSense Wireless Controllers in your region.
