Walmart and Argos save the day on DualSense controller deals as Amazon largely runs out of stock

DualSense Wireless Controller stock is still hanging on for dear life after an incredible Black Friday PS5 deals period. Stock has largely dried up at Amazon, with just the standard white DualSense still discounted there. Walmart, though, has almost every colorway in stock (including the special editions) at hugely discounted prices.

The standard white DualSense is currently available for just $54 (was $74.99) at Walmart, and the same goes for its Midnight Black counterpart and other basic colorways. Meanwhile, the relatively new (and exceptionally pretty) Chroma Pearl special edition model has dropped to just $59 (was $79.99), alongside its Chroma Indigo sibling. Strangely no discount for the Chroma Teal model, though.

UK prices are arguably even stronger, with the standard white DualSense available for an astoundingly low £39.99 (was £59.99) at Argos. UK folks can also hit up the EE Store to grab the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo models for a few quid more, at just £43.99 (was £69.99).

These are, without a doubt, among the best DualSense deals we've ever seen. Some are in fact even better than what we saw over the Black Friday sales period, so we imagine stock is not going to last long. Check the deal blocks below for a full breakdown on DualSense controller deals including different color options.

Today's best DualSense deals in the US

Today's best DualSense deals in the UK

We genuinely don't recall a time where PlayStation hardware discounts have been this good - certainly not within the PS5 console generation. Not only are we seeing superb discounts on DualSense controllers, but PSVR 2 has also received a substantial $250 discount until early January at PlayStation Direct that's simply too good to miss (especially as we're confident it won't see a price drop like this again).

Finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best deals on DualSense Wireless Controllers in your region.