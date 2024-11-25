Black Friday PS5 deals don't get much better than 40% off PSVR 2 - sincerely, someone who's moaned about its price since launch

Finally, PSVR 2 is down to a price I can actually recommend thanks to this stellar Black Friday PS5 deal which knocks a massive 40% off its typically eye-watering retail price.

What's especially fascinating is that the PSVR 2 bundle that includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain is down to the exact same price as the headset by itself. So for me, this is the headlining deal. It takes the bundle down to just $349.99 (was $599.99) at PS Direct in the US and £349.99 (was £569.99) in the UK.

Opting for the headset on its own is an option, too, and a decent fallback should the bundle go out of stock. At PlayStation Direct, PSVR 2 by itself is just $349.99 (was $549.99) in the US and £349.99 (was £529.99) in the UK. US shoppers can also head to Walmart, and Best Buy for the discount, or EE, Argos, and Currys in the UK. In both cases, what we have here is quite frankly one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals ever conceived.

If you've ever been remotely interested in owning PSVR 2, but understandably turned your nose up at the sticker price, then this is the time to act. As it's such a steep discount, we genuinely don't know how long stock will last. Not to mention if such an impressive price plummet will ever return - Sony could well be looking to sell through the remainder of its stock, as PSVR 2 was never a hardware hit the same way that the PlayStation Portal and PS5 Pro have been.

Today's best PSVR 2 deals

PlayStation recently announced that it would be kicking off its Black Friday PS5 deals with a bang. It confirmed via the PlayStation Blog that it would be dropping the PSVR 2's price for the period by up to 40%. Now that it's here, I still can't quite believe it's real. Not that I'd expect Sony to lie; it's just extremely rare for the company to apply such drastic discounts to its PlayStation hardware.

PSVR 2 is certainly one of the best VR headsets on the market today and your sole option for console-based VR. It's just always been an extremely difficult product to recommend due to its sky-high price tag. And while the odd crumb of a discount has been applied here and there, it's usually even more expensive than the PS5 console itself. Wild.

There's a ton of value here if you're a PS Plus subscriber, too, as PSVR 2 games have also now been added to its monthly pool of free game offerings. Now's a great time to subscribe for the first time, too, as Sony is also discounting 12-month subscriptions for Essential, Extra and Premium PS Plus tiers. You can check your regional prices there simply by turning on your console and heading to the PS Plus tab on your home dashboard.

Lastly, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best deals on PSVR 2 in your region.