You can kick 2026 off with an incredible bang right now, with a stonking deal over at Amazon UK on one of my favorite products of the last few years.

In absolutely spectacular news, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are back down to their lowest ever price at Amazon UK, across all variants. Right now, the GameBuds for PS5 are just £99.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Xbox variants - the ones I'd personally recommend as they work with everything - are also down to £99.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon.

Whichever set you go for, it's a return to a record-low Amazon price, and a seriously good deal at less than £100.

There isn't quite the range of super-low prices on the buds in the US, but the white PS5 variants are currently discounted to a delectable $127.80 at Amazon right now (was $199.99), which is also a very robust deal if you're looking to commit right now.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are my top pick for the best gaming earbuds money can buy right now, and I've tested gaming audio products for nearly a decade now.

These buds just have everything you could want and ask for: awesome SteelSeries audio out of the box, a brilliant companion app, excellent battery life and charging options, superb design and build, and, at this price, unparalleled value for money. You can read more in my full review, but I stand by it when I said that they "are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer."

If you're not in the UK or US, then find the latest lowest prices on the Arctis GameBuds below, wherever you are in the world.