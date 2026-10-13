The God of War Laufey - Collector's Box has been revealed for £130 / $149.99

The box doesn't include a copy of the game, just like Grand Theft Auto 6's collector's edition

Fans are frustrated with the exclusion of the game from the collection, with some calling it "greedy"

Santa Monica Studio has revealed its God of War Laufey Collector's Box, and just like Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 collector's edition, the pricey package doesn't include the game.

The studio shared the "Collector's Box" in a social media post, confirming that the £130 / $149.99 package includes a light-up Faye statue, 51-card Oracle Deck, and a mini art book, noting that the God of War Laufey game is "sold separately."

That's the part of the announcement that has fans talking, with many sharing their frustration over yet another collector's edition that doesn't offer a physical or digital copy of the game.

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"I remember when collector's editions used to come with games. Not liking this new trend," one user responded, as another wrote, "'Game sold separately?' ...man, [the] gaming industry is getting greedier and greedier."

Introducing the God of War Laufey - Collector Box, featuring: 💡 Light-Up Faye Statue 🃏 51-Card Oracle Deck 🎨 Mini Artbook Pre-orders begin today. Full details: https://t.co/zG4awEw1Ui https://t.co/SopYKTPAg7October 13, 2026

The lack of physical games has been a point of contention ever since Sony announced its plans to stop producing game discs by January 2028. The PlayStation company isn't alone; Rockstar Games is also skipping physical discs for GTA 6, the biggest game launch of all time, and players will instead receive a code in the box, a decision that initially caused an uproar.

On top of that, the studio recently announced The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, a £349 / $399 premium collector's box featuring exclusive merchandise and no game.

"I see Rockstar is an inspiration for everyone," one redditor said about the Laufey - Collector's Box.

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Another said, "We need to stop calling these collectors edition when they dont include the game and start calling them over priced cash grabs."

For now, it doesn't look like every company is cutting out games from their expensive collector's editions; Blizzard, for example, is selling its World of Warcraft: Forever's Collector's Edition with a digital download code included, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis's version will also offer a physical copy and steelbook alongside other goodies.

Still, fans are particularly worried about the future of collector's editions, which used to typically offer more than just a pretty statue and artbook.

"They [Santa Monica Studio] soft launched this back in Ragnarok, when the collector's edition only had a download code, same for Horizon Forbidden West. Eventually the statue is going to be digital as well," remarked a fan.