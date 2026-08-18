A new 'It Happens on PS5' ad features Grand Theft Auto 6 footage

Fans are excited about a newly added trunk sound effect

Fans are eagerly awaiting the 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look'

Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 ad featuring Grand Theft Auto 6, and fans are getting excited over a new sound effect.

If you're out of the loop, the 'It Happens on PS5' physical ad campaign has just launched around the world, which highlights PlayStation's "biggest moments of play."

A new commercial also dropped and was swiftly brigaded by fans still angry with Sony's plan to end physical game disc production, and features games such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and 007 First Light, as well as upcoming titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey.

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GTA 6 is also featured, showing a live-action shot from Miami, clips from previous trailers, and a billboard in Poland. The thing is, the ad doesn't even feature new GTA 6 footage, but it's the shot of Lucia and Jason from inside a car trunk that has fans excited.

The same scene, which appears to be running at 60 frames per second (fps), first appeared in Trailer 2, but this version includes a sound effect of the car trunk closing. Yeah, that's it.

GTA 6 trunk closing sound effect heard in the new PS clip. pic.twitter.com/ZT88G8GOi9August 17, 2026

"GTA 6 appears in a new PlayStation commercial. Previously seen footage features new audio, including the sound of the trunk closing," a viral X post reads.

Rockstar Games plans to treat us to an extended look, premiering on Netflix on August 27, but it seems fans can't seem to hold out much longer.

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"Rockstar Games is watching people get excited for the sound of trunk closing and probably thinking to themselves that maybe they overdid it with the silent treatment. Anyway, the sound of that trunk closing is extremely realistic I LOVE IT," one user replied.

"We’re so desperate for GTA 6 marketing that a trunk closing sound is exciting," a fan said, as another wrote, "Yup, that sounds like a trunk closing alright."

Someone also pointed out that the sound effect could have been edited on top of the footage by Sony for its ad, but either way, the upcoming extended look can't come soon enough.

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.