Fans have descended on Sony's new 'It Happens on PS5' ad featuring Grand Theft Auto 6

They're protesting the decision to end physical disc production in January 2028

The ad campaign also highlights other upcoming games like Marvel's Wolverine and God of War Laufey

PlayStation fans still angry with Sony's plan to end physical game disc production have brigaded yet another video comment section, this time a PS5 ad featuring Grand Theft Auto 6.

Sony has just launched the 'It Happens on PS5' physical ad campaign across the world, which highlights "the biggest moments of play" featuring games such as Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, and God of War Laufey.

"Today, we’re launching a new It Happens on PS5 hero advert highlighting what’s available on PS5 as well as what’s ahead for players in the coming months," the accompanying PS blog reads.

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"The advert invites players to discover what PS5 makes possible, taking viewers on a fast-paced journey through bold and unexpected moments, featuring larger-than-life scenes, from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s elite basketball skills that get the streets bouncing to a high-speed jet ski chase."

GTA 6 is also featured ahead of the game's November 19 launch, and while some fans are feeling the excitement, many are continuing to voice their disappointment with Sony and its decision to kill game discs in January 2028.

After previously swarming the comment section of the most recent Marvel's Wolverine cinematic trailer, as well as several other PlayStation videos, fans have now descended on the 'It Happens on PS5' ad to make their thoughts known.

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"Discs used to happen on PS5," the top comment reads, as another user wrote, "It happens that there used to be discs."

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If you continue scrolling through the comments, it's difficult to pinpoint any positive mention of the ad, with the majority either urging Sony to backtrack on its decision or criticising the company.

"I used to buy PS products for more than 30 years. It won't happen again," a fan said.

Despite the ongoing pushback, and after remaining silent on the matter for weeks, Sony CFO Lin Tao recently addressed the situation during the company's Q1 2026 earnings announcement, confirming that it is "cautiously" moving forward with its decision (via IGN).

While we know upcoming games like Marvel's Wolverine and God of War Laufey will have physical discs at launch, GTA 6's physical edition won't, and will instead offer a digital code in a box, which has also added to the controversy.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently explained the reasoning for this decision, saying, "Our business is well over 90% digitally distributed. It's already a digital business."