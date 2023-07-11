This LG C2 OLED is the 42-Inch compact gaming TV we've been waiting for this Prime Day
A Smart Choice
If you're looking for a compact TV that'll give you a great picture without taking up too much space, then the 42-inch LG C2 OLED is for you. Offering a clear 4K resolution and a built-in Alexa assistant, the LG C2 is a model of compact convenience.
In one of the best Prime Day PS5 TV deals we've seen so far, the LG C2 42 inch OLED TV is available for $796.99 (down from $1,199.99) on Amazon US. Offering 34% off, this deal saves buyers hundreds of dollars and stands shoulder to shoulder with the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far during Prime Day.
Now that Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived, we've been inundated with all sorts of new bargains. However, this deal on the 42-inch LG C2 stands as a great example of how much you can save on some of the best gaming TVs during the Prime Day period. Though the LG C2 isn't a top-of-the-line model, it's a powerful mid-range device that affords viewers a crisp, responsive picture - ideal for gaming. With that in mind, it's easily one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen so far. That said, if you want to take advantage of these savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. More on that below.
Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime
Amazon is currently offering new Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial of the service, so you'll be able to make the most of the deals Prime Day has to offer while benefitting from the additional services on offer for Prime subscribers: such as Prime Video and Prime Gaming. Once the trial is over, the subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99.
Today's best PS5 TV deal
LG C2 Series 42-Inch OLED evo Smart TV-
was £1,199.99, now $796.99
Save 34% - The LG C2 is a great option for anyone looking for a powerful, high-fidelity television at a reasonable, mid-range price. With its crisp OLED display and 4K resolution, this TV is ideal for gaming and a great way to get the most out of your consoles while saving on space.
As Prime Day continues, we're likely to see even more great Prime Day PS5 deals emerge from Amazon's corporate woodwork. While the LG C2 is certainly one of the best options when it comes to smaller TVs, we've included a list of deals across the gaming TV market.
Our price comparison technology automatically updates the list below, meaning that you'll have access to cutting-edge information as and when you need it.
Tantalizing TV deals are just the beginning. There is a wide range of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals for you to take advantage of if you've got the inclination.
