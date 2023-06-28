Amazon Prime Day PS5 TV deals 2023: what to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day PS5 TV deals are essential to check out this year since we are expecting to see some serious savings on some of the best options available. If you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your setup, or you've been waiting for a good time to make the change from a designated monitor to a gaming TV, then Amazon Prime Day might offer an exceptional product for a smaller price tag.

Having one of the best gaming TVs will help you experience the best PS5 games on a different level from what you might be used to with a standard monitor or your run-of-the-mill television. Gaming TVs are designed to enhance your gaming experience through specialized features like a 120Hz screen or HDMI 2.1 connectivity, making the most of what your PS5 can offer and meaning they're even more important to consider for your console.

We've highlighted a few of the best Prime Day PS5 TV deals worth keeping an eye on this year, covering everything from more premium options to your cheaper sets. There are already some significant discounts on offer for what we would consider to be the best of the best, but that doesn't mean we won't see the price tag for these TVs dropping even further as we get closer to Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Even though we've still got a little while before Prime Day really kicks off, we are already seeing the odd deal and saving on some of the best gaming TVs available for the PS5. Since the PS5 itself is a pretty expensive piece of kit already, splashing out on an accompanying gaming TV will set you back a pretty penny too, which is why making a saving when you can is all the more important.

We've got some incredibly high expectations for what Amazon Prime Day 2023 is going to bring, and we hope to see some significant discounts on even the premium PS5 TVs on top of what we've already seen.

AMAZON PRIME DAY PS5 TV DEALS: FAQS

When will the Prime Day PS5 TV deals begin in 2023? Amazon Prime Day 2023 will fall over July 11-12 this year, which is when we expect to see the most significant savings on the best PS5 TV deals. Even though a huge number of products are already being offered at a discounted price for every customer, we are expecting these deals to increase the closer we get to Prime Day.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for the Prime Day PS5 TV deals? As with any Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber to benefit from the deals. With savings as big as the ones we expect to see on Prime Day, they tend to be reserved exclusively for subscribers. So, if you want to make the most of the offers on hand this year, it's worth subscribing in advance to ensure you don't miss out. In addition, Amazon is offering a limited trial for new subscribers, making it the perfect time to try out the service if you haven't yet.

PRIME DAY PS5 TV: OUR PREDICTIONS

We're starting to see a few deals come up for some of the best gaming TVs for PS5 already, but we are yet to see anything ground-breaking. Currently, we've seen the price of the LG OLED C2 42" 4K Smart TV drop by 30% for the 2022 model, and only 7% for the 2023 model, so we are expecting to see both of these figures increase the closer we get to July 11-12.

As Prime Day creeps in, we are expecting to see more significant savings crop up for a huge variety of gaming-specific TVs. We're already seeing some pretty significant savings on the PS5 itself, with a price cut of 11% already, so hopefully its accompanying screens match its discounts.

In addition, the Sony BRAVIA XR 4K HDR is currently offering a 29% price cut, which is the lowest price it had in the last 30 days, which bodes well for when Prime Day rolls around. Hopefully, the savings continue to rise, and we should be on course to see the biggest savings yet on PS5 TVs.

If you're looking for other ways to make the most of Prime Day 2023, we've got a page for the best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals so you can have all the kit you need, as well as all the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals so you'll have all the space you need for your game library.