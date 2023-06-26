Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals 2023: what to expect this year

The Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals are soon upon us, as the two-day sales event is scheduled for July 11-12. We're expecting to see all kinds of wireless and wired options for a spectrum of consoles and PC available at some of the deepest discounts of the year. We're roughly halfway through the current console generation meaning that there's a wealth of newer options to keep an eye on this time.

That's one of the biggest strengths of this year's Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals. If prior years are anything to go off, then we should see massive savings on models made for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Some of the biggest names in the industry have seen their prices slashed, which means discounts on some of the best PC gaming headsets as well, with budget models and flagships from Razer, Astro, Corsair, and Turtle Beach at the forefront.

We're hopeful that many of our top picks from the best PS5 headsets, the best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets will be represented. If the events of last year are anything to go by then all signs point to that being the case. We'll be bringing you all the latest and greatest Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals right here.

It's highly likely that some of our favorite gaming headsets will be discounted this Prime Day. We've highlighted some of our top choices below so that you can see the full selection whether you play on Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or PC so you have the full picture.

Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription for the Prime Day gaming headset deals? In short, yes you're going to need to have an Amazon Prime subscription in order to take part in the Prime Day gaming headset deals. That's because the vast majority of offers available will be exclusive to subscribers, including lightning deals and other flash events as well as the main discounts.

Which gaming headset brands will be discounted on Prime Day? Generally speaking, most gaming headset brands will see discounts across the two day sales event, as the past years have shown that everything from budget options to high-end models are included. We're expecting to see some of the lowest prices on some of our favorite headsets this time around for all consoles and PC.

Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial which would get you access to the Prime Day gaming headset deals along with a month's duration of Prime Video and next-day delivery shipping.

Prime Day gaming headset deals: Our predictions

Judging from prior years, we expect the Prime Day gaming headset deals to offer massive discounts on budget and flagship models. Some of the deepest savings we saw last year included offers of up to $100 / £100 on top-end models, around $50 / £50 for mid-range offerings, and around $30 / £30 on budget gaming headsets. We saw some of the historic lowest-ever prices up until that point that was only bested in November following the Winter sales events.

Based on this information, we're expecting to largely see a repeat of last year in terms of the money off gaming headsets from all-star manufacturers. It's possible that console-specific headsets such as PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and the Xbox Wireless Headset could see especially big savings this time around. That's because the former has been as low as $75.58 (was $104) and the latter hit a historic lowest-ever price of just $85 (was $100) for a good chunk of change reduced.

There have been some high-profile gaming headset launches for consoles and PC which could see their first-ever discounts during this year's Prime Day, too. Take the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro for instance, retailing for $329.99 / £279.99, which could drop below $300 for the first time. Other high-end offerings like the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+, which currently sells for $169.99 / £174.99, has been as cheap as $126.99 / £129.99 in previous months of 2023. Whether the Prime Day deals can match or exceed this historic lowest price remains to be seen, but knocking off nearly $50 / £50 is in line with our current expectations.

Last year's Prime Day gaming headset deals

We saw a wide variety of gaming headset deals during last year's sales event on major brands such as Astro, Razer, Victrix, Turtle Beach, and Roccat, and we're expecting bigger and brighter things in the next few weeks. Whether you game on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, or previous generation consoles you should be covered.

US:

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Originally $150, we've seen the A40 this low before, but not since last year. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro-gaming community. It's a great pick at $100 for your setup and is backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for PS4 / PS5 / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've seen the A40 go this low before, but that was last year. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro-gaming community and is a great pick at $100 for your setup. It's also backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Down from $120, the A20 is an affordable mid-range wireless headset. We found it had good connectivity and sound but at a price that makes it a good budget pick on a budget. The savings aren't quite at the peak they've ever been, but they're enough for it to be a good replacement or interim upgrade.

Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Corsair VOID Elite is getting long in the tooth, but it's still a good inexpensive 7.1 wireless headset for the PC gaming crowd with the added bonus of a mic. At $75, it's the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon, so now is a good time to grab one.

PDP Gaming LVL50 Wireless Headset with Mic for Xbox One / Series X|S / PC: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - With all three colors at the same discount – the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon – the LVL50 is an absolute bargain. You can be confident that the LVL50 has been tested, with over 7,000 ratings averaging 4.5 stars.



Victrix Pro AF Wired Professional Esports Gaming Headset with Cooling: PlayStation PS4, PS5, PC: $179.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - At the lowest price ever on Amazon, the Victrix Pro AF is in the mid-range headset price point for the first time in a long time. The sharp price drop makes this a good deal for your gaming needs.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Razer's budget headset has gone on sale for the first time, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for a simple or entry-level Xbox headset. It's also on sale in the full-color range, so you can pick from black, white, green, red, and blue and still get the same savings.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One: $149.99 $85.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - At a significant discount, the mid-range wireless headset from Razer's Kaira line is attractive and the same price in black or white. If you want an upgrade from something basic or just something a bit nicer to start, the Kaira Pro can be it.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset for Xbox Series X / Xbox One / PS4 / PS5 / Switch / PC: $59.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - Turtle Beach's entry-level gaming headset is at the lowest price it's ever been and works regardless of what you want to use it with. Grab yourself one if you need an always-ready pick, a backup, or an extra headset for guests.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5 / PS4 / Switch: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - Turtle Beach's midrange gaming headset is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with this deal. The sound is fantastic, and the 15-hour battery life is noteworthy. Plus, you can pick between black and white, since both are on sale.

UK:

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset: £123.89 £80 at Amazon

Save 36% - Turtle Beach's excellent headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ticks almost all of the boxes. Boasting high comfort and battery life, it's also blissfully easy to set up and use. It's a superb choice if you're after a capable mid-range headset at a double-digit discount.

Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Gaming Headset for PC: £89.99 £56.69 at Amazon

Save 31% - Roccat's stellar-for-the-price wireless gaming headset is at the lowest price ever on Amazon, and well worth a look. With comfy memory foam, a metal adjusting band, and RGB, we loved it as a mid-range gaming headset.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600X Gen 2 MAX Black – Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PS5 / PS4 / PC: £129.99 £117.02 at Amazon

Save 10% - The Stealth 600 is a good headset at a mid-range price that brings compatibility for every platform. More than that, it brings a staggering 48-hour battery life for endurance gaming – just mind the plastic construction.

Gaming headsets are just the tip of the iceberg for the Prime Day gaming deals.