Elden Ring patch 1.14 makes Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss easier

FromSoftware has released a new update for Elden Ring which introduces a number of adjustments to Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss.

Promised Consort Radahn is generally considered to be the toughest foe in the expansion by players who have managed to come face-to-face with him, so some who have been having trouble with him will be glad to know that the final boss has now been considerably nerfed.

As detailed in the patch notes for version 1.14, FromSoftware has changed the action pattern of the boss when the battle first starts - which could mean he'll no longer dive headfirst towards you when you enter the arena - and some attack moves have also been adjusted, though it's not mentioned which ones.

Some of Radahn's attacks have also been reduced in damage and stamina, as well as the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks, which could mean his phase three abilities, and the visibility of some attack effects have been improved.

Aside from the highlight of the patch, the update has also made adjustments to PvP equipment and skills, while a selection of base game equipment, incantations, and spells have received their usual tweaks.

Elden Ring - Version 1.14 Patch Notes:

Final Boss Adjustments

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts

Adjusted some attack moves

Decreased the damage of some attacks

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks

Improved the visibility of some attack effects

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Equipment:

Decreased the damage of Backhand Blades against other players (The Smithscript Cirque's throwing attacks are not affected by this change)

Decreased the damage of Spears’ dual wield attacks against other players

Decreased the damage of the Pata weapon against other players

The “Spread Crossbow” weapon will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player

Skill:

Scattershot Throw

Decreased damage against other players

This skill will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player

Discus Hurl

Decreased the damage animation value generated by this skill when hitting another player

Weed Cutter

Decreased the poise value of follow-up attacks when using this skill against other players

General balance adjustments

Equipement:

Increased the attack speed of the uncharged version of the first heavy attack for the following weapon types:

Dagger / Throwing Blade / Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Heavy Thrusting Sword / Curved Sword / Twinblade Sword / Katana / Great Katana / Axe / Flail / Great Spear(Except Serpent-Hunter) / Halberd / Reaper / Whip (Except Urumi) / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claw.

Dagger / Throwing Blade / Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Heavy Thrusting Sword / Curved Sword / Twinblade Sword / Katana / Great Katana / Axe / Flail / Great Spear(Except Serpent-Hunter) / Halberd / Reaper / Whip (Except Urumi) / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claw. After performing left handed attacks with weapons of the Great Katana category, cancelling into subsequent attacks using the right handed weapon will now take longer.

Hand-to-Hand Arts weapon type

Increased damage

Shortened the recovery time between some normal attacks and follow-up attacks

Colossal Sword weapon type

Increased the move distance when attacking

Increased the speed of the first normal attack

Backhand Blade weapon type

Decreased the attack speed of normal attacks from a crouching position

Small Shield and Medium Shield weapon types

Increased the damage negation of some shields when blocking physical attacks

Increased the guard strength of some shields

It will now take longer to be able to cancel into most actions after performing one-handed normal attacks with the Swift Spear.

Extended the Smithscript Dagger’s throwing attacks range.

Increased the attribute scaling of Rellana's Twinblade for lower Intelligence and Faith attributes.

Rellana’s Cameo Talisman

Reduced the delay before the damage enhancement activates

Increased damage enhancement

Weapon Arts

Light

Increased attack speed

Darkness

Increased attack speed

Dynastic Sickleplay

Reduced stamina consumption

Increased poise damage of follow-up heavy attacks

Increased the movement distance of the first follow-up heavy attack

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when the second follow-up heavy attack hits another player

Shield Strike

Cancelling other actions to perform this weapon art will now take longer

Moon-and-Fire Stance

Increased the light wave range, poise damage, and attack speed of the stance’s normal attack

Increased the poise damage from the stance’s heavy attack

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a stance’s heavy attack hits another player

Devonia's Vortex

Increased attack power

Extended the attack range of the Great Hammer’s spin

Increased poise value and poise generation speed

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a charged attack hits another player

Spell

Rellana's Twin Moons

Increased attack range for the first and second attacks

Reduced the knockback distance of the second attack

Incantation

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns

Increased attack power

Increased attack power, stamina attack power against guarding enemies

The close-range hitbox now follows the movement of the player

Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom

Increased attack speed, increased size of the hitbox

Shortened recovery time between using this incantation and follow-up actions

Divine Bird Feathers

Decreased the minimum delay between consecutive hits

Increased range

Furious Blade of Ansbach

Cancelling this incantation into rolls will now take less time

Increased poise damage

Increased enemy knockback distance

Midra's Flame of Frenzy

Increased attack speed

Increased Frenzy status buildup range against enemies

Decreased Frenzy status buildup when using this skill

Bayle's Flame Lightning

Increased attack power

Bug Fixes

Black Pyreflies items will now correctly reappear when resting at a site of grace.

Fixed a bug where performing a Light Greatsword heavy attack while jumping did not consume stamina.

Fixed a bug where unintended Weapon Skills could be used when equipping the Ballista in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that caused critical hit damage dealt to Taylew the Golem Smith when using certain weapons the be lower than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from acquiring runes when an enemy was killed while holding a shield.

Fixed a bug where casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation using the Staff of the Great Beyond would cause its hitbox to be generated incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where whiffed backstabs with the Pata weapon had a smaller fist hitbox that intended.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Lizard Greatsword weren’t registered as strike attacks.

Fixed a bug where Euporia could increase the attack power of other weapons when its luster is restored.

Fixed a bug where the restored luster effect of Euporia was sometimes displayed on different weapons.

Fixed a bug where the power of some Weapon Skills of a right-handed Falx changed depending on the level of the weapon equipped in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the enchantment effects of certain skills were being applied to some attacks that did not use weapons.

Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect player motions to be performed when using lock-on for the following Skills.

Wild Strikes / Spinning Strikes / Unending Dance

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to go through some terrain.

Fixed a bug where the Blades of Stone Spell did not hit targets at a different height level correctly.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation did not hit multiple enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation to go through certain terrain.

Fixed a bug where Godfrey’s Icon Talisman did not apply to some Skills, Spells, and Incantations.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from becoming translucent when the Crepus’ Vial Talisman is equipped and the Unseen Form Spell is used.

Fixed a bug where the hitboxes of some attacks of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight were different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the “Leave” option could not be selected in the inventory menu for some equipment.

Fixed a bug that made some Site of Graces difficult to touch under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in some areas where the invasion spawn-in position was different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the displayed name of certain areas was different than intended.

Fixed a bug in which, under certain circumstances, the combat state was not released after defeating an invading NPC.

Fixed a bug that prevented some effects from being displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Watchful Spirit Incantation’s attacks were sometimes invisible to other players in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where the effects of some tools and incantations were not correctly applied when trying to deflect or cancel.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes

Corrected a descriptive error in the game’s credit that was incorrectly added in patch 1.12

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the "Rebuild Database" option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating. To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.