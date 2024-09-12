Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first game in the series to have a photo mode at launch
Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition's technical design director helped implement the tool
BioWare has announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature photo mode at launch.
This makes The Veilguard the first game in the Dragon Age series to have photo mode at launch, a feature fans have been hoping for. This means players won't have to install third-party applications to capture their favorite moments in the upcoming game.
The new photo mode will come with all the tools that players may be familiar with from other modern releases, like Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man 2. It will feature a free-roaming camera, autofocus, the ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, and NPCs, as well as customize the screenshots settings like brightness and saturation.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard photo mode features:
- Free-roaming camera, tilt, focal length, and lens distortion
- Depth of Field
- Auto Focus
- Distance
- F-Stop, which lets you control the lighting
- Vignette mode, which darkens the edge of the screen and gives it a more cinematic look
- Bloom strength
- Saturation, brightness, and contrast
- The ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, or NPCs
Speaking to IGN, game director Corinne Busche gave The Veilguard's photo mode credit to Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition's technical design director Brenon Holmes, saying he helped implement it into the game.
"Not only did he drive this feature, he did a lot of the work to support it," Busche said. "What I really like is the tab that lets you hide various characters. So hide character, hide party, hide enemies, hide NPCs. You can really curate the shot to your liking...You might be mid-fight with a dragon, but there’s a character in the way, so you can clear them out."
Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like...
- Best RPGs 2024 - top role-playing games for PC and consoles
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview: an emphasis on moment-to-moment action and a strong lineup of companions
- The PS5 Pro could potentially sell around the same as the PS4 Pro, analysts say - "for PlayStation enthusiasts the pricing is less of a consideration"