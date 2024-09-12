Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first game in the series to have a photo mode at launch

BioWare has announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature photo mode at launch.

This makes The Veilguard the first game in the Dragon Age series to have photo mode at launch, a feature fans have been hoping for. This means players won't have to install third-party applications to capture their favorite moments in the upcoming game.

The new photo mode will come with all the tools that players may be familiar with from other modern releases, like Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man 2. It will feature a free-roaming camera, autofocus, the ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, and NPCs, as well as customize the screenshots settings like brightness and saturation.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard photo mode features:

Free-roaming camera, tilt, focal length, and lens distortion

Depth of Field

Auto Focus

Distance

F-Stop, which lets you control the lighting

Vignette mode, which darkens the edge of the screen and gives it a more cinematic look

Bloom strength

Saturation, brightness, and contrast

The ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, or NPCs

Speaking to IGN, game director Corinne Busche gave The Veilguard's photo mode credit to Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition's technical design director Brenon Holmes, saying he helped implement it into the game.

"Not only did he drive this feature, he did a lot of the work to support it," Busche said. "What I really like is the tab that lets you hide various characters. So hide character, hide party, hide enemies, hide NPCs. You can really curate the shot to your liking...You might be mid-fight with a dragon, but there’s a character in the way, so you can clear them out."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

