Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra specifications and details

On February 2, Samsung finally introduced the world to its newest lineup of flagship phones – the Samsung Galaxy S23 family – putting to bed months of speculation, rumors, and leaks. In doing so, we've also been able to firm up just exactly what configuration of hardware and software this trio of new phones brings to the table.

You could check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 review, our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review, or our full in-depth Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for our insights into each of Samsung's latest and greatest.

All three handsets have the potential to make our best Samsung phones, and even the best Android phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: Full lineup comparison

While the S23 and S23 Plus offer similar-sounding hardware to their predecessors – especially in the camera department – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the first of the company's phones to feature a new 200MP main camera that delivers even greater low light performance across stills, portrait shots, and videos, compared to the 108MP sensor found on 2022's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This latest generation is also among the first in the world to sport faster and more power-efficient LPRRD5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (with the exception of the base 128GB Galaxy S23, which uses the same UFS 3.1-type storage as the Galaxy S22 series).

The S23 series also manages to nab an exclusive tuned version of Qualcomm's latest 8 Gen 2 chipset, dubbed the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy' which boasts a higher clock speed (3.36GHz versus 3.2GHz) on the prime Cortex X3 core, compared to the standard 8 Gen 2. Paired with the faster memory and storage, as well as vapor chamber cooling that's on average 2.7x bigger across the range, these things are made to be pushed and should age extremely well as a result.

All three models are available in the same four main colors too, with two additional Samsung.com exclusive finishes for the S23 and S23 Plus, while the S23 Ultra can be had in four additional exclusive hues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra Dimensions: 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm 78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm Weight: 168 grams 196 grams 234 grams Screen: 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (flat) 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (flat) 6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (curved edge) Resolution: 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080 3088 × 1440 S Pen: N/A N/A Integrated, 2.8ms latency, Air Gesture support OS (at launch): One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13) One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13) One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13) OS updates: Four years Four years Four years Security updates: Five years Five years Five years Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 4.0) 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0) Primary camera: 50MP f/1.8, 24mm, OIS 50MP f/1.8, 24mm, OIS 200MP, f/1.7, 24mm, laser AF, OIS Ultrawide camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 3x telephoto camera: 10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS 10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS 10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS 10x telephoto camera: N/A N/A 10MP (periscope), f/4.9, 230mm, OIS Selfie camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm Battery size: 3,900mAh 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Charging speed (wired): 25W 45W 45W Colors: Phantom Black, cream, green, lavender Phantom Black, cream, green, lavender Phantom Black, cream, green, lavender Samsung.com exclusive colors: Graphite, lime Graphite, lime Sky Blue, graphite, lime, red Starting price: $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349 $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 $1,199 / £1,249 / AU$1,949

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: Price and storage SKUs

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

US customers get the best value year on year overall with some prices remaining unchanged since last year. However, in most markets, the S23 series is generally a little more expensive than the previous lineup of Galaxy S phones.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra 128GB $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349 256GB $859.99 / £899 / AU$1,449 $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649 $1,119.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949 512GB $1,119.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 $1,379.99 / £1,399 / AU$2,249 1TB $1,619.99 / £1,599 / AU$1,349

The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra were unveiled on February 2 and are on sale from February 17.