Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra specifications and details

By Alex Walker-Todd
published

All the specs for the S23 series in one place

On February 2, Samsung finally introduced the world to its newest lineup of flagship phones – the Samsung Galaxy S23 family – putting to bed months of speculation, rumors, and leaks. In doing so, we've also been able to firm up just exactly what configuration of hardware and software this trio of new phones brings to the table.

You could check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 review, our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review, or our full in-depth Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for our insights into each of Samsung's latest and greatest. However, if it's all about the numbers for you, this feature stands to serve you just that.

All three handsets have the potential to make our best Samsung phones, and even the best Android phones, but hopefully this feature will help you decide which is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: Full lineup comparison

While the S23 and S23 Plus offer similar-sounding hardware to their predecessors – especially in the camera department – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the first of the company's phones to feature a new 200MP main camera that delivers even greater low light performance across stills, portrait shots, and videos, compared to the 108MP sensor found on 2022's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This latest generation is also among the first in the world to sport faster and more power-efficient LPRRD5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (with the exception of the base 128GB Galaxy S23, which uses the same UFS 3.1-type storage as the Galaxy S22 series).

The S23 series also manages to nab an exclusive tuned version of Qualcomm's latest 8 Gen 2 chipset, dubbed the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy' which boasts a higher clock speed (3.36GHz versus 3.2GHz) on the prime Cortex X3 core, compared to the standard 8 Gen 2. Paired with the faster memory and storage, as well as vapor chamber cooling that's on average 2.7x bigger across the range, these things are made to be pushed and should age extremely well as a result.

All three models are available in the same four main colors too, with two additional Samsung.com exclusive finishes for the S23 and S23 Plus, while the S23 Ultra can be had in four additional exclusive hues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S23Galaxy S23 PlusGalaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions:70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm
Weight:168 grams196 grams234 grams
Screen:6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (flat)6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (flat)6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X (curved edge)
Resolution:2340 x 10802340 x 10803088 × 1440
S Pen:N/AN/AIntegrated, 2.8ms latency, Air Gesture support
OS (at launch):One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13)One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13)One UI 5.1 (atop Android 13)
OS updates:Four yearsFour yearsFour years
Security updates:Five yearsFive yearsFive years
Chipset:Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
RAM:8GB (LPDDR5X)8GB (LPDDR5X)8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X)
Storage:128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0)256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0)
Primary camera:50MP f/1.8, 24mm, OIS50MP f/1.8, 24mm, OIS200MP, f/1.7, 24mm, laser AF, OIS
Ultrawide camera:12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV
3x telephoto camera:10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS10MP, f/2.4, 70mm, OIS
10x telephoto camera:N/AN/A10MP (periscope), f/4.9, 230mm, OIS
Selfie camera:12MP, f/2.2, 26mm12MP, f/2.2, 26mm12MP, f/2.2, 26mm
Battery size:3,900mAh4,700mAh5,000mAh
Charging speed (wired):25W45W45W
Colors:Phantom Black, cream, green, lavenderPhantom Black, cream, green, lavenderPhantom Black, cream, green, lavender
Samsung.com exclusive colors:Graphite, limeGraphite, limeSky Blue, graphite, lime, red
Starting price:$799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349$999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649$1,199 / £1,249 / AU$1,949

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: Price and storage SKUs

US customers get the best value year on year overall with some prices remaining unchanged since last year. However, in most markets, the S23 series is generally a little more expensive than the previous lineup of Galaxy S phones.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

128GB

$799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349

256GB

$859.99 / £899 / AU$1,449

$999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649

$1,119.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949

512GB

$1,119.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849

$1,379.99 / £1,399 / AU$2,249

1TB

$1,619.99 / £1,599 / AU$1,349

The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra were unveiled on February 2 and are on sale from February 17. Check out our best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals roundup to get the best offers on these latest handsets.

