Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger?

The iPhone 14 has been revealed, alongside its Pro variants. Featuring two screen options, an improved camera, and smart new satellite calling technology, there’s never been a better time to buy an iPhone.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is Apple’s commitment to its Lightning port. While the tech giant will need to switch USB-C from the iPhone 15 onward, the iPhone 14 will still work with your existing chargers, docking stations, and accessories.

That’s a good thing, though, because the iPhone 14 doesn't include a charger in the box. As with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 product lines, the iPhone 14 requires new users to buy a new charging brick, or ask them to keep their existing ones around.

A portless iPhone that relies on wireless charging and data transfer still feels like a pipedream of sorts, then, despite rumors to the contrary. But why doesn’t Apple include a charger in the box? What about the Pro model? And which charger should you buy?

What is included in the iPhone 14 box?

Box contents, as per Apple's website (Image credit: Apple)

As of the iPhone 12, Apple has stopped putting power adapters into the iPhone’s packaging across all models – even the eye-wateringly pricey iPhone 14 Pro range.

In the box, as per Apple’s own site, you’ll get your iPhone, a USB-C to Lightning Cable, and the usual documentation.

It’s worth noting that older iPhones included a USB-A to Lightning cable alongside the power brick, so if you have an iPhone charger that’s a few years old, you may find yourself needing to buy a new adapter that has a USB-C port anyway.

If you have a wireless charger then that’ll work, but it’s worth noting there’s not even a MagSafe charger in the box. This wireless charging tech uses magnets to lock itself in place and provide a more consistent charging experience.

Does the iPhone 14 Pro have a charger in the box?

(Image credit: Apple)

Sadly, even the iPhone 14 Pro doesn’t come with a charger, so you’ll need to buy Apple’s (or a third-party option, more on those in a moment).

It’s the kind of thing that’ll be a little easier when we have a USB-C iPhone (potentially as early as next year) given that USB-C cables are found in many products, but for now it’s definitely an inconvenience.

Why doesn’t Apple include chargers with iPhones?

While a cynic may suggest that Apple’s reluctance to include a charging brick in iPhone boxes, the company’s official line is that it’s an effort to reduce e-waste.

E-waste is a shortening of “electronic waste”, and describes discarded electronic devices that are unable to be properly recycled.

Following the announcement, Apple said via its website (opens in new tab) "Leaving out those adapters was a bold change for Apple, and a necessary one for our planet.”

“By removing them (power adapters) from iPhone 12 packaging, we estimate that we avoided mining over 550,000 tonnes of copper, tin, and zinc ore. Using smaller, lighter packaging lets us fit up to 70% more iPhone boxes per shipping pallet, which helps further reduce our carbon footprint.”

“Eliminating power adapters from device packaging lets us avoid more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to removing 500,000 cars from the road for a year.”

While it’s true that packaging is now much smaller for iPhones, it could be that Apple is leading the industry as it did when it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. That decision was met with no small amount of skepticism but actually led to more and more manufacturers doing the same.

Which charger should I buy for the iPhone 14?

If you don’t happen to have a charger laying around your home, then there are plenty of options.

Apple’s official charger is a 20W plug with a USB-C port, but will cost you $19 which is considerably more than many third-party options.

The company also sells a pair of Dual USB-C port adapters for $59, which will let you charge multiple devices at a time, but again, that’s expensive in comparison to third-party options.

Anker’s dual USB-C charger can be found for less than $30, for example, and is available in both 32W and 30W variants.