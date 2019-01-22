You can now get Bose's QuietComfort 20 earbuds for nearly half price

If you're on the hunt for a decent pair of wired earbuds for your commute, chances are you've already looked at Bose's range of noise-cancelling buds and written them off as too expensive.

If that's the case, you'll be pleased to know that Bose has just slashed the price of its popular QuietComfort 20 in-ears by a huge 48%, which means you can now get your hands on them for less than £130.

Although the QuietComfort 20s are around four years old now, they still make a fantastic pair of wired headphones, thanks to a high level of audio quality and solid noise cancellation – if you don't mind sticking with a wired pair, rather than Bose's newer true wireless buds.

When we tested the in-ears, we liked nearly everything about them – except for the original price.

Read our Bose QuietComfort 20i review

Bose has also slashed the price on its SoundSport in-ear headphones, bringing them down to under £45. They come with specially molded ear tips to keep the buds secure while you work out, and feature an inline remote and microphone so you can switch between making calls and listening to your music without having to get your phone out of your pocket.

Although both sets of headphones come equipped for either Apple or Samsung phones, the ones on offer only have support for Apple devices, so if you're an Android fan you'll want to look elsewhere.

The best Bose earbuds deals

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones £89.95 £44.95 at Bose

These sporty buds have £45 off the original price, making them an economical choice if you're looking for a new pair of headphones for your workout. Again these are optimized for Apple devices, so they aren't compatible with Android phones.View Deal

Via T3