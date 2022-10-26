Why wait for Black Friday when the Sony A80J OLED TV is at a record-low price

The early offers keep rolling in before the majority of this year's Black Friday deals are upon us, and right now you can get one of Sony's premium OLED TVs for its lowest-ever price.

For a limited time, the Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV is down to £999 at Currys (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest it's ever been, and a huge £400 saving off the usual price. It's easily one of the best TV deals around if your budget stretches to a top-end display.

Sony A80J TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV: £1,399 £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £400 – This is a massive reduction on one of Sony's best OLED TVs. Getting one of these larger high-end 4K displays for £1,000 or less is a good deall as they don't often fall this low. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound. It's a great gaming TV, too, with 4K at 120fps support and VRR to give you the smoothest experience with minimal input lag.

The Sony A80J is an excellent-quality 4K display. The OLED panel delivers rich colors and deep blacks to ensure superior picture quality compared to more standard LED and LCD screens, and with HDR support you get fantastic lighting that makes images pop and dark scenes more defined.

You get access to all the most popular streaming apps directly through the Google TV interface, which also supports voice controls for easy and effortless navigation. You can even use it to control other smart home devices, and cast your favorite TV shows and movies to the larger display.

Plus, the Sony A80J is also an ideal pick for gaming, as it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming at 120fps on current-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you need an all-purpose TV for everyday viewing, movie nights and gaming that offers top picture quality and performance, the Sony A80J is a solid buy while it's reduced. You can also currently find this same offer at Amazon (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab).

If you're not ready to buy just yet, do keep an eye on our Black Friday TV deals hub for all the latest offers over the coming weeks, with savings on everything from premium large-screen displays to smaller budget-friendly options.