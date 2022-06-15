Want a free 256GB Google Pixel 6? Here's how to get one at Verizon right now

This week's Verizon deals are offering a free 256GB upgrade (opens in new tab) for the excellent Google Pixel 6 in a limited-time promotion that's exclusive to the device.

This Google Pixel 6 deal at Verizon stacks on top of the existing trade-in rebates that were already up for grabs with a maximum saving of $700. That means you not only get upgraded storage but the potential to get the device completely on the house.

Note, as with most Verizon deals (opens in new tab), you need to sign up for a new unlimited data line to be eligible for this promotion, so bear that in mind. This one is technically open to both new and existing customers, but the latter needs to upgrade to an unlimited 5G data plan to be eligible. These restrictions are a bit of a bummer but are in line with the carrier's promotions over the past few years.

On the bright side, if you are a new customer then Verizon will give you an additional $200 gift card as a welcome bonus. Again, this promotion stacks on top of the free 256GB upgrade and trade-in rebate for an added value of $1,000 in total (the 256GB upgrade is worth $100). Put together, this is one of the most generous promotions yet from the carrier on this device, especially if you can make use of that extra storage space.

Outside the US? Check out the best Google Pixel 6 deals in your region just below.

Free 256GB Google Pixel 6 at Verizon

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: free 256GB upgrade, plus up to $700 off with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Stack together this week's Verizon deals on the excellent Google Pixel 6 to get yourself a 256GB device for absolutely free with an eligible trade-in and new line on an unlimited plan. Not only is the carrier offering up to $700 off with said rebate, but you'll get an additional $200 gift card as new user plus a free upgrade from 128GB to 256GB storage. Considering that upgrade is worth $100 by itself, you've got a potential added value of up to $1,000 with these promotions put together.

Is the Google Pixel 6 worth buying?

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel 6 is a great choice if you're looking for a powerful Android flagship on a budget. With a distinctive camera housing, the overall design is arguably divisive (personally, I love it), but it's a device that offers some really great bang for your buck.

Inside, it's got Google's first in-house Tensor chip - which not only offers a decent level of power, but enables clever tricks like the Magic Eraser feature for the camera. Computational photography and ease of use was something that the Pixel line already excelled at but the Pixel 6 takes it to a new level. Pair this with a decent 6.4-inch OLED display and full 5G capability and you've got a powerful flagship that usually runs cheaper than the rival Samsung Galaxy S22.