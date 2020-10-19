Verizon iPhone 12 deals: this week's best offers and what you need to know

If you're interested in this week's best Verizon iPhone 12 deals or are wondering how to get the best possible savings, you've come to the right place. Our quick guide is here to tell you everything you need to know about eligibility for this week's pre-orders plus which ones can be combined to score huge savings.

Verizon's offers tend to be quite complicated; not least because there are often a few criteria you have to be eligible for before you redeem the best deals on their site. It's not uncommon for savings to be locked to either trade-ins on old phones or for customers coming over from rival carriers exclusively, and this week's Verizon iPhone 12 deals are unfortunately no exception to that rule. No worries though, because we're here to break down this week's offers in plain English, telling you exactly what you're getting for your money and what you'll need to do to redeem the best offers and prices.

Verizon iPhone 12 deals

Apple iPhone 12 | New customers | $33.33 $10.37/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan

Perhaps the very best Verizon iPhone 12 deal this week is reserved for new customers who are trading in an old device alongside picking up a new iPhone with an unlimited plan. If you're eligible, Verizon will rebate $550 off your phone bill over your 24 contract duration to bring that monthly cost all the way down to just over $10, not bad.

Apple iPhone 12 | Upgrade | $33.33 $14.95/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan

Not a new customer? No worries, you can still chop over 50% off your monthly bill with an eligible trade-in on an older device plus a new unlimited data plan. While not quite the saving as the new-customer offer, it's still a total of $440 off over 24 months, which isn't bad at all.

Apple iPhone 12 | Switch |$350 gift card with switch and new unlimited plan

Use code FALLSWITCH250 and FALLSWITCH150 after checkout in the rebate section of Verizon's site if you're switching over this week to get yourself $350 in free gift cards with every iPhone 12 deal at Verizon. That's in addition to the other fantastic trade-in offers this week, so you're looking at very hefty potential rebates here in total if you're in that sweet spot where you're both switching and trading-in.

Apple iPhone 12: Buy an iPhone, save $150 on an iPad

All customers who buy a new iPhone are eligible for an additional discount on all iPads bought through the Verizon store right now, even on the brand new iPad and iPad Air. The catch? You can't redeem this offer in conjunction with the above deals, so best to only use this one if you're not trading-in or switching over.

Apple iPhone 12: Buy an iPhone, save $100 on an Apple Watch

Or, alternatively, if you've been eying up that brand new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, you can get a similar discount from new iPhone purchases. Again, this offer cannot be used in conjunction with the switching and upgrade deals above, so this one's best used as a bonus just in case you're not eligible for the above deals.

Verizon iPhone 12 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | New customers | $41.66 $18.70/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan

A $550 saving is up for grabs for all new customers picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro this week at Verizon in addition to an unlimited plan. Worth noting is this saving is applied as a monthly rebate each cycle over 24 months, bringing your bill down as opposed to an upfront saving.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | Existing customers | $41.66 $23.92/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan

And existing customers too can get a hefty price cut on all iPhone 12 Pro deals at Verizon if they're trading in an old device and buying a phone with a new unlimited plan. While not quite the same excellent rate as the new customers deal, this one's going to be a great option for most people.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | Switch |$350 gift card with switch and new unlimited plan

Switchers, use code FALLSWITCH250 and FALLSWITCH150 after checkout in the Verizon digital rebate center to get yourself up to $350 in free gift cards with every iPhone 12 Pro purchase. That gift card can then be redeemed on a number of tablets, phones, accessories, and even as a way to pay off your monthly bill.

Verizon iPhone 12: FAQ

Verizon iPhone 12 deals: can I get it for free?

Yes, sort of. By combining the new customer trade-in and switching Verizon iPhone 12 deals you're technically getting back in freebies and rebates the same amount as you'd initially pay-in for the phone. Is that free? The lines do get blurred in our books as the two switching offers currently available only give you Verizon gift cards, not flat rebates.

Those Verizon gift cards can be redeemed for things like accessories, tablets, bill payments, and even phones, which can of course add up to a free phone if you're using them to specifically pay off your bills. You'll have to apply the discounts yourself, plus actually redeem them via the codes supplied at checkout, so definitely be aware of the extra steps you'll have to take here to bag yourself that free iPhone 12 at Verizon.



When is the iPhone 12 shipping?

Verizon iPhone 12 deals are available for pre-order now but they'll be shipping for an October 30th release date. That means if you order now, you'll get your device as soon as it officially launches.



Should I wait for release to grab an iPhone 12?

The initial pre-order deals at Verizon, in general, tend to be slightly stronger than the post-release offers so you probably won't be missing much by being an early adopter. Even with this year's Black Friday just around the corner, we're not expecting massive iPhone 12 discounts next month, although we could be seeing a different type of deal altogether come November.

Other popular types of phone deals at Verizon tend to be things like buy one, get one free with a new unlimited plan, and online-exclusive discounts. These are normally reserved for older iPhones and Android devices, however, so it's unlikely we'll see them crop up on the iPhone 12 any time soon.