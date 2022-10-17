Tuft & Needle knocks 15% off everything you need to kit out a guest room

The Tuft & Needle Guest Ready Sale has just been extended, which means you have a little longer to save up to 15% on select mattresses (opens in new tab), as well as furniture and bedding. It's an ideal opportunity to get your guest room all kitted out ahead of the holiday season.

There are discounts on the T&N Original Mattress, a budget-friendly memory foam mattress that's designed to contour to your body and offer pressure relief without trapping heat, as well as the Mint Mattress (designed to offer superior cooling powers for warm sleepers), and, for the best of both worlds and for a firmer sleeping surface, the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress. Finally, the are plenty of accessories that have caught our eye – scroll down for our top picks.

The Tuft & Needle Guest Ready sale is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, which are still a few weeks off. If you've just started shopping and don't know what you're looking for, head to our best mattress guide for some expert tips and our current ranking.

(opens in new tab) T&N Original Mattress: from $745 $633.25 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

This mattress is built with two layers of T&N's patented foam, which is designed to contour to the sleeper's body and offer pressure relief on your joints. It's infused with graphite and gel to help regulate temperature and prevent overheating. T&N says its a great choice for back or stomach sleepers, and an average of 4.6 / 5 over 34K reviews on the brand's website is a reassuring sign. In the current sale, the price drops to $845.75 for a queen, which is a great price.

Deal ends: 24 Oct

(opens in new tab) Essential Platform Bed Frame: from $445 $378.25 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

T&N's Essential bed frame is an absolute bargain in the current sale. It features a pared-back and very versatile design of matte, powder coated steel in black or white. You can add an unholstered headboard if you want something slightly more cozy, but either way, the minimalist look makes it perfect for a guest room (it also sits 7" off the floor, so there's room to stash things underneath if you need). It has 17 five-star reviews so far (and 1 rogue 1-star, which looks like an error).

Deal ends: 24 Oct

(opens in new tab) Down Alternative pillow set: from $120 $108 for two at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

These down alternative pillows are filled with lightweight, airy stuffing that's designed to mimic the cloud-like comfort of down, and based on reviews they seem to be on the softer side. They're hypoallergenic, making them suitable for allergy sufferers, and Tuft & Needle says they're best suited to back or side sleepers. Reviews average 4.2 from just under 900 customers. This deal knocks the price of a pair down to $108, perfect for kitting out a guest room.

Deal ends: 24 Oct

(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: from $1,395 $1185.75 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

Save 15% - This breathable hybrid is designed with five layers, including a two-inch layer of Adaptive foam made with heat-conducting graphite to keep you cool. There’s also a layer of coils for support, pressure relief and motion isolation.

Deal ends: 24 Oct

If you've been looking at this brand for a while, you might have noticed the MSRPs of the mattresses have gone up quite a bit over the past few months. That's a common scenario across the mattress industry. We think these prices represent good value for money, but if they're still too expensive, you could hang on for the Black Friday or Cyber Monday mattress deals to appear, or check out what other brands are offering, head to our mattress sales roundup.

Let's take a closer look at our pick of the bunch: the T&N Original Mattress. In the Guest Ready sale, the price of a twin drops to $633.25. We haven't had a chance to test it out yet, but the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.6 out of 5 average over 34,000+ reviews on the Tuft & Needle website.

Some sleepers found it either to firm or two soft for their liking (T&N says all its mattresses should be considered a 'medium firm'), but you have a free 100-night sleep trial to test it out, and returns are free if it turns out not to suit you. For the mattresses, there's also free speedy shipping and a 10-year limited warranty. A number of mattresses are discounted in both current and old-season versions – choose the latter to save more.