Today's best hard drive deal is this 1TB EasyStore on sale for just $64.99

A quality hard drive deal can be a rarity to find, especially when looking for storage in the TB range. But thanks to Best Buy, we have a great budget option for those looking for a 1TB hard drive at a bargain.

The WD EasyStore 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is currently on sale for $64.99 (opens in new tab), a discount of $55 from its original pricing of $119.99. And the WD brand itself is a well-known quality one to boot, as another WD hard drive made it on our best external hard drive list.

If you've been in need of an affordable 1TB portable hard drive, then this is the deal for you. Most 1TB drives are $100 and above, so finding one below that is something to be taken advantage of. It's especially handy for gaming, as the EasyStore SSD portable hard drives are meant for such use, thanks to a fast transfer rate.

WD 1TB External hard drive deal

(opens in new tab) WD 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $119.99 now $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This WD 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is already at a great price, under $65, which is rare for any 1TB storage. And thanks to it being an EasyStore SSD model makes it perfect for gaming due to the fast transfer rate. Take advantage of the $55 off while it lasts.

There are two main types of WD hard drives, the Easystore and the MyPassport. The former is a highly portable drive that supports USB 3.0 and is meant for smaller-scale backups like for gaming or cloud storage. The latter is for desktop storage and, although far less portable, is meant for very reliable long-term backups of larger-scale files.

So if you decide to invest in this one, make sure you're using it for gaming or other smaller-scale file storage and not for business-related purposes. If you want even more great deals for hard drives, check out our best cheap hard drives page, which features plenty of drives at a great price.

More hard drive deals

You can also see more of the best gaming PC deals and laptop deals happening now, which pair perfectly with a new harddrive.