Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Some of today's Apple deals with record-low prices include the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $599 (was $519) (opens in new tab), the powerful iPad Pro marked down to $899 (was $1,099) (opens in new tab), and a massive 44% discount (opens in new tab) on the 4K Apple TV. Other offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $239 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and the fantastic Apple Watch SE down to $239.99 (was $249) (opens in new tab).



Today's best Apple deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25.76 – While we briefly say the AirPods Pro 2 drop to $223 during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the retailer still has a $10 discount on the earbuds, which is the best deal you can find right now. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $249 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The all-new Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and the 44mm model with a white sports band is on sale for $239.99. While the $10 discount might not seem like much, this is the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch and a fantastic value.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been and $10 less than Amazon's Prime Day deal. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This early Black Friday Apple deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for more power in your tablet, Amazon also has the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $899 - the best deal we've seen. Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is pricey, but it's the best tablet you can buy right now, with 128GB of storage and laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Apple deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $849. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find..

More Apple deals

