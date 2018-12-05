Today's Amazon sale: deals on laptops, monitors, gaming accessories and more

Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' promotion is underway, and today's bargains are all about PCs. Day four of Amazon's sale offers deals on laptops, monitors, webcams, keyboards and more. The discounts will only last through the end of today, December 5 at 11:59pm PT, so make sure you act fast.



Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Monitor Headphones for $102.99. That's a $46 discount and the best price we've seen for these top-rated monitor headphones.



Audio-Technica Monitor Headphones $149 $102.99 at Amazon

Dubbed the most critically acclaimed model in the M-Series line from Audio-Technica, the professional studio headphones are on sale today for $102.99 at Amazon. The ATH-M50x headphones feature exceptional clarity, 90° swiveling ear cups, and a detachable cable.

More of Amazon's PC deals include the Dell XPS 13 9370 laptop (refurbished), ViewSonic 24-Inch gaming monitor, and the Logitech Widescreen HD webcam.



Shop the rest of the Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' below.

The best Amazon PC deals:

Dell XPS 9370 Gaming Laptop $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Amazon

The certified refurbished Dell XPS is $300 off today at Amazon. This 13-inch gaming laptop packs an 8th-gen Intel quad core processor, 512GB solid state drive and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

ViewSonic 24-Inch gaming monitor $132.99 $97.99 at Amazon

The ViewSonic 24-inch Gaming Monitor is on sale for $97.99 at Amazon. That's a fantastic price for this 1080p monitor that includes a 2ms refresh rate, presets for gaming modes, HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs, and dual built-in 2W stereo speakers.

Logitech K400 Plus keyboard $39.99 $17.98 at Amazon

Today only, you can get the Logitech K400 for only $17.98. That's a $22 discount and the best price we've seen for this compact and slim wireless keyboard.

Logitech Widescreen HD webcam $39.99 $15.29 at Amazon

The easy-to-install Logitech webcam is on sale at Amazon for only $15.29. The HD widescreen webcam connects via USB and features a built-in mic that filters out background noise.

features a built-in mic that filters out background noise.View Deal

(Image: © Blue) Blue Yeti USB Microphone $129 $89 at Amazon

The Amazon's Choice Blue Yeti Microphone is $40 off today at Amazon. The USB microphone features four different pattern settings, so you can record vocals, instrumental music, podcasts, or interviews with just one device.