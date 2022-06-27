This RTX 3060 Gigabyte is the best pre-Prime Day gaming laptop deal

We've just spotted an awesome pre-Prime Day gaming laptop deal in the form of this 15.6-inch Gigabyte A5 for $899 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

A $300 price cut, alongside an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD has us confident in recommending this one, even though the yearly Amazon Prime Day sales are set to take place in just over two weeks from now.

What makes this gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) at Best Buy so good is the combination of a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM - both of which exceed the usual specs you find at this price point. While the graphics card does most of the heavy lifting, it's really nice to have a roomy storage solution and a full set of RAM you don't have to upgrade yourself. Generally speaking, it's not uncommon to find an RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal at this price point anymore but you normally have to spend a bit more and do some DIY to get the full potential out of it.

A good comparison is this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 at Best Buy for $799 (was $999) (opens in new tab). It features an RTX 3060 graphics card at a lower price point but only comes with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-10500H, which is an older CPU now. Both are quite possibly the best gaming laptop deals out there currently in regards to value, but the Gigabyte offers a better bargain for 1080p gaming out the box. Subsequently, if you can afford to spend a little more, we'd say go for that one.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199 $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this RTX 3060-equipped Gigabyte A5 at Best Buy. Not only does it have a decent price for a machine with such a powerful graphics card but it also features a Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Straight out the box, you'll get fantastic 1080p performance with this machine without the need to upgrade the RAM or storage.