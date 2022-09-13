This half-price $699 RX 6600XT gaming PC deal at Best Buy is incredible value

Those on the hunt for a cheap gaming PC this week should check out this HP Omen desktop for $699.99 (was $1,349.99) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

Not only is this machine almost half-price right now, but the combination of an RX 6600XT, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Ryzen 5-5600H makes it a superb mid-range buy that doesn't completely break the bank.

The RX 6600XT graphics card in this machine - which is roughly equivalent to an Nvidia RTX 3060 - is going to get you great frame rates at 1080p, maxing out plenty of the latest titles. Getting a full 16GB suite of RAM and a 1TB SSD is also fantastic as you'll be able to skip over the usual upgrades needed with cheap gaming PC deals. Arguably, the only amendments this machine would benefit from is a better CPU cooler or more case fans - and even then, it's a fairly minor upgrade.

Overall, this HP Omen is likely to be one of the best cheap gaming PC deals you'll find this side of Black Friday in November and a real scoop if you're on a budget.

Cheap gaming PC deal at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) HP Omen gaming desktop (RX 6600XT): $1,349 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $650 and score an excellent mid-range gaming PC for almost half price at Best Buy today. With an RX 6600XT graphics card, Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is a great option if you want great frame rates at 1080p but don't want to break the bank. Straight out the box, this cheap gaming PC will afford a level of performance not usually found on machines under $1,000.

