This Black Friday Acer gaming laptop deal is too good to miss

The Black Friday period is an excellent time to net yourself a gaming laptop, especially since retailers always rush to slash prices on even the more expensive models for the Black Friday deals event. And if you want a great gaming laptop at a great price, you can get just that with this fantastic deal on the Acer Predator Helios 300.

Right now, you can nab the Acer Predator Helios 300 (opens in new tab) gaming laptop at Best Buy for only $999.99. That means you're saving $500 on the retail price, which given the choice specs this machine has is absolutely phenomenal. The best gaming laptops at the higher end tend to be far pricier than most other types of laptops, making this an especially great early Black Friday laptop deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Gaming laptops are surprisingly versatile thanks to their powerful GPUs and CPUs, making them excellent for productivity work or entertainment machines. You can even connect them to Netflix or any of the other best streaming services.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 – This is already one of the best gaming laptops out there, with some impressive specs including an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 300 nits of brightness. But getting all this for less than $1,000 is an amazing Black Friday deal for sure.

Acer Predator gaming laptops tend to be high-quality machines with exceptional specs, and this model is no different, earning four stars in our Acer Predator Helios 300 review. Normally you'd pay a premium price for that level of quality, as the retail price is around $1,500, which makes this early Black Friday deal an absolute steal.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a Full HD screen with a brightness of 300 nits (which is very high) and a refresh rate of 165Hz (which is extremely fast and impressive). It also comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Basically, this laptop will play literally anything in your library of best PC games at high settings.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally amazing gaming laptop with great specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday TV deals really get going in the run up to Black Friday proper.

More Acer Predator Helios 300 deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the Acer Predator Helios 300 from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals