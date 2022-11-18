This best-selling Amazon Echo smart speaker is at its cheapest ever with this 65% off Black Friday deal

Amazon never fails to roll out epic Black Friday deals on its devices, so you can pretty much count on getting them at low prices during the big sale event. So much so it's not even worth paying full price for them, so long as you can wait – though not for very long.

This year is a little special, however. Many products are hitting a new record price, including this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker, which is now cheaper than its ever been at $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). We've never seen it this low before. Its previous lowest price was about $18. So, if you have yet to purchase your very first smart speaker or you want another one for another room in the house, this is the Amazon Black Friday deal to grab. You can even get several as gifts.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a bit of an oldie, hitting Amazon shelves back in 2018. However, it remains a best-seller and a reliable one at that. Smart speakers age slower than other devices like laptops and tablets. And, this one is capable of carrying out all the smart home commands that its successors can do. So, it'll let you control all your smart home devices through voice as well as help you with your shopping, your party soundtrack, and your trivia games when you're bored at home.

If you are hoping to get a newer model, however, know that most Amazon devices are discounted from now until Cyber Monday. And, while those Amazon device deals are probably not going to be as deep as this one, you can still save a lot of money, whether you want an Echo, a Fire Tablet, or even a Fire TV.

