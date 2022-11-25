This 34% off Black Friday deal on Samsung’s The Frame is a work of art

Samsung’s The Frame TVs received a major revamp for 2022, and this Black Friday deal on the smallest entry in the Frame family makes the company’s improved, digital art-friendly TVs more accessible than ever. At just £464.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 34% savings off the £699 price, this is a deal worth hanging on the wall.

Black Friday deals are now live, and this is one of the better ones we’ve seen on Amazon’s site. It's the lowest price yet for the 32-inch version of The Frame, and counts among the top overall Black Friday TV deals we see happening this holiday buying season.

While we didn’t do a full review of the 2022 version of The Frame TV, we did get a chance to do a hands-on at Samsung’s HQ earlier in the year. That test showed how effective the set’s anti-reflective screen tech is at filtering out light, making digital photos, artwork, and full-motion video alike look good even in rooms with daylight streaming in through windows and overhead lights turned on.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday The Frame deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 32-inch The Frame 4K TV (2022): was £699 now £464.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is selling the 32-inch version of The Frame (2022) for 34% off in this Black Friday deal. This new version of The Frame is a TV that impressed us with its excellent glare-reduction capabilities when we did a hands-on review (opens in new tab) earlier this year. If you're into art and are seeking a TV that was specifically designed to display art, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

The Frame sets are QLED TVs, so you get the benefit of the enhanced color range and brightness that quantum dot technology brings. There’s no full-array local dimming backlight – The Frame TVs instead use an edge-lit backlight, which doesn’t do as good a job delivering deep blacks with video – but overall image quality is very good. Most importantly, they look great when displaying art and photos, which is the main reason why you’d buy one of these Samsung TVs.

The Frame sets also have HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz video support, along with many other gaming-friendly features. So what you’re getting here is a TV that’s both gaming-savvy and artistically inclined – a potent combination.

Amazon is offering deals on other sizes of The Frame, which come with screens ranging from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches. The biggest discount happens to be for the biggest set – £2,599 (opens in new tab), a 45% discount off the original £4,699 price. That’s another big Black Friday deal, and just imagine how good your photos and digital artwork will look at that size!

More Black Friday Samsung The Frame deals

More of today's Black Friday sales