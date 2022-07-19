These Toshiba Fire TVs are still available at their cheapest-ever Prime Day prices

Amazon's massive summer sale may now be over, but if you're still hankering for some cheap TV deals then these Toshiba Fire TVs are still available at their Prime Day prices – all of which are the lowest they've ever been.

The option that gives you the most bang for your buck is this Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K Fire TV for $289.99 (opens in new tab) (was $429.99). It supports 4K resolution for excellent picture quality, as well as HDR for more vivid lighting and colors. It's packed with all the expected smart features, too, including access to all the top streaming apps, and an Alexa voice remote to help you navigate to your favorite shows or movies in seconds. All for under $300? Bargain.

After a cheaper TV? You've got options, too. There's this Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series HD Fire TV for $189 (opens in new tab) (was $289.99). Obviously, it lacks some of the advanced image quality features found in the more expensive set, so it may not be the best TV, but this is a good price for a reasonably sized full HD TV for general viewing. You still get access to all the key streaming apps, plus the option to use voice control via Alexa.

Today's best Toshiba Fire TV deals

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $429.99 $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 – Overall, we pick this as the best value-for-money option out of all the cheap TV deals still available at Amazon following Prime Day. A 50-inch 4K display for under $300 is an excellent price, plus it has HDR to elevate the image quality and contrast further. Smart features are built in, too, including access to all major streaming apps and Alexa voice controls. Get this if you want to buy the best budget TV available today.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $599.99 $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – If you want the largest screen size then this 65-inch version is still reduced by $170 following Prime Day. That's a good price for a screen of this size that delivers serious bang for your buck, with support for a higher quality 4K image and HDR for more vibrant colors. Of course, you get Smart features from the Fire OS, too, including all major streaming apps and an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – For the more budget-conscious, here's the smallest TV in this range from Toshiba. It's still a 4K display and still supports HDR, although these features have less impact here due to the smaller size. It's still a good price for a 4K TV, but if you want a set this size and the best image quality isn't a priority, then one of the cheaper Toshiba sets below is a smarter buy.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – Here's the cheapest Toshiba Fire TV that's still available to buy following Prime Day. It's only an HD-ready display, so the image quality won't be as good as the 4K versions above, and it's a lot smaller at 32 inches. However, it's a low price for a TV with access to all the major streaming apps that you might use infrequently in the bedroom or another room in the house.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series HD Fire TV: $289.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – If 32 inches is a bit small then it's only another $60 to upgrade to this 43-inch version of the Toshiba Fire TV. As well as the jump in screen size this is also a Full HD display, so picture quality will be better than the cheaper version. Aside from that this is an identical TV, so it comes with all the usual Smart features such as streaming apps and voice controls through the Alexa-enabled remote.

Those are just a small selection of the best budget TV deals available right now.