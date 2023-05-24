The Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is $1,000 off right now - its lowest price yet

If you've been thinking about picking up the Samsung Odyssey Ark but have been put off by the eye-watering price tag, then good news - you can pick up this gorgeous gaming monitor for its lowest price yet today.

The official Samsung store currently has the Odyssey Ark on sale for $1,999, which is a full $1,000 off the original price from launch back in October of last year. This is easily the best deal yet on this monitor and one that's set to end this Sunday (just before this year's Memorial Day sales).

Huge Samsung Odyssey Ark deal

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor: was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is an incredible do-it-all gaming monitor that's sure to take pride of place on any desk. While pricey, this massive 55-inch curved monitor offers an incredibly immersive experience, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4K support, and Samsung's Tizen Smart TV OS. Today's limited-time-only deal at the official Samsung Store brings this one down to its lowest-ever price with a whopping $1,000 off.

An immersive monitor packed with features

(Image credit: Future)

Incredibly immersive 1000R curvature

165 refresh rate

1MS response time

Quantum Mini-LED 4K display with HDR 10+

'Sound Dome' surround sound

Ark Dial controller

Our Samsung Odyssey Ark review awarded this one three and a half stars out of five when we tested it back in October of last year. For us, the main selling point for this model is, of course, its gorgeous 55-inch curved screen, which pretty much offers an unbeatable immersive experience for both gaming and streaming content.

Because the Odyssey Ark features both a great set of gaming features (namely 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) and support for streaming apps (via the Tizen OS), it's a flexible do-it-all premium monitor that covers all the bases.

It does, however, only have HDMI ports, which means you'll only be able to input one source at a time - potentially an issue if you were planning on hooking up multiple devices at once to your display. It also means that you'll be capped at 120fps if you're running games in uncompressed HDR at 4K, something also worth considering.

