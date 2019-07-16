The Petcube Bites 2 is one of the best dog deals on Prime Day

While most of Amazon’s Prime Day deals have been primarily focused on humans - you know, the folks with all the money - there’s one great deal that your dog will love: the Petcube Bites 2 wireless camera with treat dispenser, which is on sale for $199.

The Petcube Bites 2 combines a wireless camera that you can access from your phone and a treat dispenser that can be activated with the touch of a button. The camera can send you notifications when it detects movement and stores the last four hours of video in the cloud.

On top of all that, the Petcube has Alexa embedded inside it - and can be remotely controlled via other Alexa devices.

While your dog will certainly appreciate its new treat dispenser, you'll walk away with a new security camera and Alexa device rolled into one. It's a win-win.