The MacBook Air M1 is the laptop to beat and it's back to its cheapest price ever

We think the MacBook Air M1 is the best value laptop you can buy today at TechRadar. And now it's even better, thanks to an extra $200 off at Best Buy to bring Apple's excellent device back down to its lowest-ever price.

Yep, you can now get the MacBook Air M1 at Best Buy for $799 (opens in new tab) (was $999). It matches the record-low we saw last year during Black Friday, and it's a fantastic price to pay for the premium machine that sits so highly on our best laptop list.

Today's best MacBook Air M1 deal

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get the MacBook Air for its lowest price since Black Friday right now at Best Buy. This top-of-the-line device features Apple's powerful M1 chip and premium chassis – and sits as TechRadar's best value-for-money pick in our best laptop guide. If you've had your eye on one, it's worth getting while this limited-time deal is available.

We've given it such a high place in our guide to the best laptop because of the sheer performance of the M1 chip that powers it. It's what gets the highest praise in our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review as it gives the device such speedy load times, incredible responsiveness, and the ability to handle intensive tasks such as 4K photo and video editing with ease. That's on top of the slick design and impressive battery life of around 11 hours.

Even with the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022) now here, we still think the older model is one of the best devices Apple has ever made. Sure, it's a decent upgrade to the more modern M2 chip, but the level of power it offers is excessive for most, and it's hard to justify at the recommended price.

Because of that, sticking with the MacBook Air M1 – especially while it's on offer – is definitely the way to go. In terms of overall lifespan, it will still outlast many other cheap devices, so will save you money in the long run if you're able to invest now.

It's not only one of the best MacBook deals we've seen so far this year, but it's up there as one of the best laptop deals, in general, available today.

If your budget is smaller, but you still want a new device, though, we've gathered even more of today's best offers on laptops just below, including devices from as low as $100. You can also browse through today's top iPad deals if you'd prefer the flexibility of a tablet.