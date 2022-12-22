The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 today - its lowest ever price

By Alex Whitelock
published

Treat yourself to a top-notch Android flagship this Chrismas

Google Pixel 6 Pro on dark green background with 'don't miss' text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 (opens in new tab) at Currys today with a surprise £400 price cut just before Christmas. 

While you may not be able to bag this one for the big day itself, consider treating yourself to this excellent deal if you're looking for a flagship device on a budget. For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-packed and premium device in this budget range - especially if you're a fan of Android devices.

Sure, it's not the latest device in the range anymore, but the Google Pixel 6 Pro still features an excellent display, superb camera system, and premium design that's really unique and eye-catching. Available in either Stormy Black or Sorta Sunny, you've got the choice between a nice subdued hue or a brighter pastel yellow - both of which look fantastic with the Pixel 6 Pro's two-tone design. 

For us, this Pixel 6 Pro deal at Currys really edges out similar offerings on the later Google Pixel 7 devices for value too. The Pixel 7 Pro, for example, is available with a free Fitbit Versa 4 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now but carries an absolutely whopping price of £849. In comparison, Currys' listing on the Pixel 6 Pro is an absolute steal considering you're paying £400 less while bagging a device that's arguably not that much of a downgrade.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best Google Pixel deals in your region below.

Google Pixel 6 Pro deal at Currys

Google Pixel 6 Pro: was (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849 now £449 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Looking for a premium Android device on a budget? The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro still holds up great for 2022 and right now it's at its cheapest ever UK price at Currys. With an excellent display, speedy chip, and superb camera, the Pixel 6 Pro is a fantastic buy for even the most demanding of smartphone users.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Want to see what else is available today? Head on over to our main mobile phone deals page. Also worth checking out is our guide to the upcoming Boxing Day sales, which are sure to have plenty of deals on Android devices. 

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.