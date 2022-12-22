The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 today - its lowest ever price

The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 (opens in new tab) at Currys today with a surprise £400 price cut just before Christmas.

While you may not be able to bag this one for the big day itself, consider treating yourself to this excellent deal if you're looking for a flagship device on a budget. For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-packed and premium device in this budget range - especially if you're a fan of Android devices.

Sure, it's not the latest device in the range anymore, but the Google Pixel 6 Pro still features an excellent display, superb camera system, and premium design that's really unique and eye-catching. Available in either Stormy Black or Sorta Sunny, you've got the choice between a nice subdued hue or a brighter pastel yellow - both of which look fantastic with the Pixel 6 Pro's two-tone design.

For us, this Pixel 6 Pro deal at Currys really edges out similar offerings on the later Google Pixel 7 devices for value too. The Pixel 7 Pro, for example, is available with a free Fitbit Versa 4 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now but carries an absolutely whopping price of £849. In comparison, Currys' listing on the Pixel 6 Pro is an absolute steal considering you're paying £400 less while bagging a device that's arguably not that much of a downgrade.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849 now £449 at Currys (opens in new tab)

