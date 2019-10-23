The best Sony WH-1000XM3 sales, prices and deals in October 2019

The market's hot with wireless noise-canceling headphones, which gives Sony WH-1000XM3 sales the edge. Prices have been falling steadily since the start of 2019, giving anyone looking to grab themselves an excellent deal on high-quality headphones the perfect excuse to cut the cord.

Launched in 2018, the WH-1000XM3 headphones retain their excellent build quality and noise cancellation and still put up a fight against 2019's Bose Noise Canceling 700 model. While they don't quite outrank the latest sets in terms of style, there's not much in it when it comes to the sound and call quality or comfort arenas, and Sony's price tag keeps it firmly in consumer favour.

A 30-hour battery life sees the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones fending off competition from brands like Sennheiser and AKG, especially since ten minutes of charge can produce five hours of juice. Sure, they're not as good looking as some of the higher price tag options hitting the market in 2019, but you're getting one hell of a set of specs for your cash.

(Image credit: Sony)

The strongest point of these Sony headphones is easily their noise cancellation. Devoting a processor to the job of blocking out environmental sounds while your audio is played in high definition keeps every note crisp and every chord raw. Rather than switching off the outside completely, however, the WH-1000XM3 stay smart about their noise cancellation power. Dynamic playback keeps your environmental sounds at the periphery of your audio experience. You can still hear the traffic you need when walking and the announcements you need when waiting, all while doing away with extraneous noise.

It's clear that the Sony WH-1000XM3 has been designed for the everyday, as their strong battery performance, foldable design, and integration with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant attest. But more than that, they've been designed as powerful headphones. A 40mm driver works with a Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm to produce excellent bass quality, meanwhile, Sony's DSEE HX technology actively improves the quality of your music straight from the source.

We're in love with these feature-packed, high quality headphones. So much so that we recently named them as number one in our list of the best headphones of 2019!

The best Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM3 sales and prices

