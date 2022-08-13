The best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals in August 2022

For anyone looking for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals, the earbuds have only just been announced so we haven't seen anything lower than the recommended price just yet. It's early days for the earbuds but that's why we're here to keep an eye on things.

There's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They offer hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos. There's smarter noise cancelation than previous models, too, thanks to their Voice Detect feature. For anyone worried about waterproofing issues, IPX7 protection should ensure no concerns here. They also offer about five hours of battery life, while the wireless charging case adds an extra 18 hours in total. With auto-switching between Samsung devices as well, these are the AirPods Pro rival many Samsung owners have been waiting for.

Priced at $230 / £219 / AU$349, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are cheaper than their rivals like the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4 - but that mostly comes down to comparing official prices rather than sale prices.

For now, there are no special Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals but we're following all the major retailers closely.

There aren't many Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals out there just yet, given the earbuds only launch later this month. That means the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has stuck to its $230 asking price and we can't see that changing just yet.

However, you can pick up a few freebies including wireless chargers, store credit or gift cards when buying from certain retailers.

