The all-new Macbook Air is officially available to order - here's the best deal

The all-new MacBook Air is officially available to order after being unveiled at last week's Apple event, and Amazon already has an impressive $100 discount. You can get Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,199 right now (was $1,299) for the 256GB model, which is the best deal you can find for the powerful laptop.



The 2023 MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is claimed to be the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing just three pounds. The MacBook packs Apple's powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU resulting in exceptional speed in everything you do. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, 18 hours of battery life, and a fanless design that runs completely silent.



While the 2023 MacBook Air was only available for pre-order last week, Amazon had a $50 discount on the laptop, which we thought was a fantastic offer for a newly released Apple device.

Now that the MacBook is officially available to ship, Amazon has shaved off a whopping $100 ahead of Prime Day. That's the best deal you'll find when compared to other retailers and an excellent price on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook.

Today's best 2023 MacBook Air deal

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon

