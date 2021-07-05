The 50 best 4th of July sales still happening today: TVs, grills, appliances, laptops, more

While the 4th of July is technically over, sales have been extended into today which means you can still score fantastic deals from all your favorite retailers including Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, Walmart, Amazon, and more.



You can snag fantastic bargains on everything from furniture, TVs, and mattresses to laptops, appliances, and grills. To help you find the best of the bunch, we've put together this handy list of the 50 best 4th of July sales that are still happening today.



Our list includes massive discounts on major appliances from retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as discounts on outdoor items like lawnmowers, patio furniture, grills, pools, and more. You can also score deep discounts on mattresses from popular online brands like Nectar, Purple and Tempur-Pedic, and if you're interested in tech bargains, you'll find cheap TV deals from Best Buy and Walmart as well as laptop deals from Dell and Apple.



Shop the 50 best 4th of July sales below, and keep in mind, most of these offers end tonight at midnight, so we suggest you snag these deals now before it's too late.

The best 4th of July sales

1. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $799 - The popular Nectar Memory Foam is the best mattress you can buy for sheer value for money, according to our sister site Tom's Guide. We found the 12-inch deep, medium-firm mattress to be extremely comfortable and supportive when we slept on it. Nectar's 4th of July sale doesn't drop the price any lower than it's been in recent months, but this deal is still phenomenal value. Not only is there a $400 discount, you get sheets, two pillows and a mattress protector worth $399 added to your order for free.

2. Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - A fantastic 4th of July deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $99.99 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That matches the record-low Black Friday price, but you'll have to worry - we predict this deal won't last for long.

3. Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: Save up to $500 on major appliances

The Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale includes discounts on everything from refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges to microwaves, vacuums, and coffee makers. The retailer is also offering bundled deals like up to $1,500 off KitchenAid packages and an extra 10% off when you buy four or more select Samsung appliances.

4. Best Choice Products Family Sized Air Fryer: $177.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Save $108 - A fantastic price for a family-sized air fryer, Walmart has a massive $100+ discount on this top-rated air fryer from Best Choice Products. The 5-quart air fryer features seven temperature and time presets for easy and quick meals.

5. ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $99 at Walmart

Save $80 - Why not put your feet up and let this handy little gadget do all the work for you? Right here's a fantastic price on an Ionvac SmartClean at Walmart - a record low price in fact and one that's quite rare to see on robot vacuums as they tend to be pretty expensive. While inexpensive, this Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and is fully compatible with Google Assistant too so it'll work fully hands-free and with other smart home gadgets too.View Deal

6. Hisense 50-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At just $349.99, this Hisense 50-inch smart TV is offering an excellent budget price point in Best Buy's latest TV deals. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is offering a particularly compelling discount this week.

7. Walmart: Patio must-haves from $9.99

If you're looking to spruce up your backyard, Walmart's 4th of July sale has fantastic discounts on everything from patio furniture, decor, and rugs to planters, fire pits, lighting, and more. You'll find popular brands on sale, such as Better Homes and Garden and Costway, with prices start at just $9.99.

9. Char-Broil Performance grill: $279 $198 at Lowe's

Save $81 - Here's a great price cut on a grill from a well-known brand at Lowe's 4th of July sale. This one's a perfect size for most family yards and it's also Porcelain-coated for excellent heat retention and rust resistance. If that old grill's looking a little worse for wear then this is a great option - and a great thing to buy online thanks to the multiple delivery options.View Deal

Save $30 - This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the Apple Watch SE, though it's only $20 off the record low price. Plus, today's 4th of July Apple sales are offering the cheapest price on the entry level SE since December - previously we were seeing a $269 cost remaining particularly stubborn.

11. Saatva Classic mattress: from $849 at Saatva

Save $200 - Saatva is our top pick for luxury mattresses - and the superb Saatva Classic is the most affordable in the company's range. It's a premium innerspring hybrid, with outstanding comfort, pressure relief, temperature regulation and edge support (it aced the tests from our friends at Tom's Guide). The current $200 discount when you spend over $975 at Saatva isn't anything new - we see this deal most of the year - but the mattress was already competitively priced, and with $200 off it's even more of a bargain.

12. Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This 6-quart multi-function pressure cooker is exclusive to Best Buy, so you won't find any stock available at Amazon or Walmart right now. With $30 off, though, this is an excellent offer, especially considering we've only seen this model drop down to $34.99 in the past.

13. Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $219.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - While there's not a massive saving on this smaller 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook, you are picking it up for its lowest price yet. Plus, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of storage space, you're picking up better specs than we expect to see at this price range - even if you are sacrificing a little screen space to get there.

14. Ryobi Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower: $299 $249 at Home Depot

Save $50 - Home Depot has the top-rated Ryobi cordless lawnmower on sale for just $249 - the lowest price we've found for the push mower. The Ryobi is powered by a 40-volt lithium-ion battery, so you don't have to hassle with gas, and the compact lawn mower collapses for easy storage. Note, this lawnmower is currently sold out at Amazon, so we'd jump on this deal before it's too late.

15. Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $369.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're looking for a small set with 4K resolution, Best Buy's 4th of July sale has this Toshiba 43-inch TV on sale for $319.99. Considering you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Fire TV experience, and a free Echo Dot with your purchase, that's a great value.

16. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $79.99 $69.50 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the highly-rated Keurig K-Mini on sale for just $69.99, which is the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic price for a Keurig coffee maker. The K-mini brews a cup in minutes, and at less than five inches wide, it's great for smaller kitchens.

17. Google Nest Thermostat: $129 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has all the latest Google Nest Thermostat on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The smart thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

18. The DreamCloud: from $1,198 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $899 - If you like the look of the Nectar mattress deal above but prefer a hybrid instead of all foam, choose the Dreamcloud. It's another medium-firm option, with a little more bounce than the Nectar thanks to a layer of innerspring coils - but you still get some of the 'hug' of memory foam thanks to a contouring top layer of gel memory foam. It's a little more high-end than Nectar, and costs more as a result, but with $599 off the full price and $399 of free gifts, this 4th of July sale is worth considering.

19. Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon after weeks of being stuck at $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 15 hours of battery life.

20. Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV: $1,899 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $600 - Our favorite 4th of July TV deal is the 55-inch Sony A8H OLED that's on sale for $1,298 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic discount if you're looking for a feature-rich OLED TV with a cinema-like picture experience.

21. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Save up to $799 - Save 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll receive two free premium pillows and a sheet set - a total saving of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

22. Free Echo Dot with select Fire TVs: from $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Not only can you save on a range of Fire-enabled TVs in Best Buy's 4th of July sales, but you can also pick up a free third generation Amazon Echo Dot at the same time. That's excellent value considering these devices are still $34.99 right now, and will work seamlessly with the Alexa baked into your display.

23. Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

Save $50 - Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for a record-low price of $149. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

25. Samsung 75-inch QN90A QLED TV: $3,499.99 $2,997.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - If you're a Samsung TV owner already, you know why the South Korean brand makes some killer TVs: they're big, bright, and beautiful, plus they have one of the best smart TV platforms on the market. This 2021 set currently has a $500 price cut at Amazon, which brings it down to a record-low price.

26. Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $ 279.99 $234.47 at Amazon

Best budget mattress - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. It's a 12-inch option with a medium-firm feel. There are different discounts on different sizes: the smallest twin size at $234.47 is currently almost the lowest we've seen it ($222); the queen discount, meanwhile, is just ok. We often see this discount. Still, it makes a reasonably priced mattress a little more reasonable.

27. iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a well worn iPad deal by now, as we've been seeing this $30 discount on the 8th generation entry level model for months. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been and we don't expect to see a lower price any time soon.

28. Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You don't need to spend big to bag yourself a fully-featured 4K smart TV - here's a great option from Amazon. This Insignia has Fire TV built right into its software so you don't have to buy extra Sticks or dongles to enjoy all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. It's also fully HDR compatible and will work great with any other Amazon Alexa supported device.

29. Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's 4th of July sale has an impressive 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.

30. Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - The best-selling AirPods Pro are back in stock and on sale for $197 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds sold out during Prime Day, so while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount and the best deal you can find right now.

31. Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Inflatable Pool: $199.99 $84.99 at Walmart

Save $115 - Walmart has the Intex Swim Center inflatable pool on sale for just $84.99, thanks to today's massive $115 discount. Great for adults and kids, the pool features four built-in seats and two drink holders, perfect for lounging on a hot summer's day.

32. Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: $195 $171 at Amazon

Save $24 - The weather's getting hotter now, so why not treat yourself and your family to a new grill? Here's a good option from Amazon on a nice mid-sized grill from a respected brand. It's easily transportable thanks to the wheels, easy to clean, rust-resistant, and also features a rather nifty built-in lid thermometer, so you don't burn the burgers!View Deal

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal for casual use, then this Samsung Chromebook is a fantastic option at just $159. You're getting 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor - standard specs at that $199 price point, but excellent at $159.

34. PowerSmart 3-in-1 Gas Push Lawn Mower: $219 $196 at Walmart

Save $23 - Retailing at Amazon for $249.99, Walmart has the PowerSmart 3-in-1 lawnmower on sale for just $196. Designed for small yards, the push mower weighs just 63 lbs and features a 5-position height adjustment so you can cut your grass to your desired height.

35. MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - MacBook deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model at Amazon, with a full $199 discount on the 256GB configuration. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the M1 MacBook Pro, with discounts staying stubborn at $1,149 over the last few months.

37. Xbox wireless controller: $59.99 $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $10 - The Xbox wireless controller has dropped back down to a record low price at Microsoft in today's 4th of July sales. That means you'll find a range of colors available for just $49.99 - a $10 saving over the $60 MSRP. This is the controller designed for the next generation, which means you're getting those trigger textures, super fast Bluetooth pairing, and that hybrid D-pad as well.

38. Onn. 70-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $528 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale has this budget 70-inch set from Onn. on sale for just $528. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV that includes the Roku OS, allowing you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

39. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $405 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Save up to 20% off sitewide at Tuft & Needle's official 4th of July sale. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $405 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $625.50, down from $695 - a fantastic price for a quality mattress.

40. Insignia 5qt digital air fryer: $119.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - While this is now a Best Buy exclusive, the cheapest we had ever seen this 5qt digital air fryer at other retailers before was $79. That means you're getting an excellent price on the all-in-one machine this week, with an additional $20 off the previous record low sales price.

41. Dell Inspiron 15-inch touch laptop: $1,048.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $249 - You'll find a powerful Ryzen 7 processor in this 14-inch laptop, supported by 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB SSD. We don't see such a large SSD dropping down below $800 every day, in fact, it's particularly rare, so if you're after plenty of speedy storage this is the model for you.

43. Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is down to $129.99 at Best Buy this week. While we have seen that price drop down to $120 in the last six months, costs have been jumping between $130 and $170 ever since March so you're getting a decent saving here. The pod coffee maker is perfect for those after convenience and a wide range of flavors to choose from, and is one of the more premium devices in the Keurig range.

44. Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo 27909: $229 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you've got serious pet hair problems then it's worth investing in a seriously good vacuum. That's exactly what you've got here with this Bissell. Ok, it's a little pricey, and $50 more expensive than over Black Friday, but this is the best sale we've had on this particular item in 2021. It's also a really effective upright vacuum that's super easy to empty and will make light work of all those hairs as well as stains.

46. Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle: $247 $192 at Walmart

Save $55 - Upgrade your grill game with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area, so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.

47. LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $696.99 at Walmart

Save $303 - Walmart has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $696.99 this week. That's the best price we've found for this stunning 65-inch NanoCell display which delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts.

48. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal at this year's 4th of July sales event, this is one of the lowest prices you'll find. The Bella Pro features a 4.2-quart capacity and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.

49. Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Notebook: $749 $429 at Walmart

Save $370 - This ultra-slim Gateway Notebook has a massive $370 price cut at Walmart's 4th of July sale. That's a great price for a 15.6-inch laptop that packs 16GB of RAM, even if the 256GB of SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor are fairly standard.

50. Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. That's the best price we've found for the wireless earphones, which feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology and work with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

You can also see the best 4th of July TV sales and the top 4th of July laptop deals.