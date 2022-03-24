The 1TB Apple MacBook Pro 14 is at its lowest ever price at Amazon - $250 off

Amazon has just slashed the price of the 1TB Apple MacBook Pro 14 down to $2,249 (was $2,499) today - a fantastic deal on this stunning high-end ultrabook.

Ok, so it's not exactly cheap (an understatement), but a $250 saving does go a way to making this impressive piece of kit that little bit more affordable. Considering it brings this machine down to its lowest price yet, we'd say this is definitely one of the better MacBook deals from Amazon in recent months.

Who's this machine for? We'd recommend it to professionals primarily - not to say those with enough scratch shouldn't consider it, though. If you're going to be answering emails, browsing, or streaming, then you'll be better off with the cheaper MacBook Air ($949 at Amazon). If you're ploughing through heavy sheets, music production, or video rendering, however, then then the MacBook Pro 14 is a perfect choice.

And that's all because the M1 Pro chip inside these machines is an absolute beast. Apple marketing aside, there's not much these chips can't handle - aside from high-end gaming, perhaps. You definitely won't lack for power with this thing, plus you'll get great battery life and a lavish Liquid Retina XDR display with superb contrast and brightness. Put together, it's a pricey but worthwhile investment if you're someone who can put this machine through its paces.

Outside the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 deals at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14 1TB: $2,499 $2,249 at Amazon

Save $250 - The stunning Apple MacBook Pro 14 is down to its lowest price yet on its higher-end 1TB storage variant today at Amazon. If you're looking to spend big on a powerful machine that ticks all the boxes, then this one is a great buy thanks to its powerful M1 Pro chip, gorgeous design, and lavish Liquid Retina XDR display.

You can read more about these awesome machines in our Apple MacBook Pro deals guide. Alternatively, if you're looking for something cheaper, head on over to our dedicated Apple MacBook Air deals page.