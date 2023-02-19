The 16 best Presidents' Day furniture sales: Wayfair, Home Depot, Overstock and more

With the holiday weekend here, this year's Presidents' Day furniture sales are now underway. Whether you've got your eyes on a new sofa, bed, desk, dining table or any other sorts of fixtures and fittings for the inside or outside of your home you can find some big savings right now. We've gathered up all of the best sales on furniture from major retailers and specialist stores for you to check out.

Some familiar faces and big names are back again for another year. Take Wayfair (opens in new tab), where you can find reductions of up to 70% across loads of furniture and home decor categories. Matching that is budget-friendly brand Overstock (opens in new tab) with its own sale that features 70% off 1000s of items – and, as a bonus, there's free shipping on everything. Meanwhile, with spring on the horizon, Home Depot (opens in new tab) is the place to go for outdoor furniture as savings of up to 30% are available.

There are lots of options then if you want to start your year with a home makeover. Browse through all the furniture sales right here, or check out our full Presidents' Day sales coverage for all the best deals across more categories.

Presidents' Day furniture sales: all retailers

(opens in new tab) All Modern: up to 60% off home furniture and decor (opens in new tab)

The All Modern Presidents' Day furniture sale features up to 60% off a vast range of products such as chairs, tables, lighting, sofas and much more. There's also the chance to save an extra 20% on select items when you use the code 'GET20' at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Amazon: up to 71% off beds, rugs, pillows, and more (opens in new tab)

While no official Presidents' Day sale is live yet at Amazon, you can find lots of discounts across furniture and home improvement items. Chairs, coffee tables, desks, beds, rugs and so much more are all reduced by up to 71%. Offers rotate daily at Amazon, so check in regularly for all the latest offers.

(opens in new tab) Arhaus: 250+ designer items from $140 (opens in new tab)

Premium furniture and home decor store Arhaus has a small but significant sale for Presidents' Day. Savings are available on over 250 luxury items, including chairs, dining tables, bookcases, desks and TV stands. Prices start at $140, while some of the more high-end pieces are discounted by as much as $8,000.

(opens in new tab) Ashley Homestore: up to 50% off, plus limited-time doorbusters (opens in new tab)

Ashely Homestore has gone big for Presidents' Day with a site-wide sale that features discounts of up to 50% on items that span your whole home – inside and out. There are reductions on sofas, desks, dining room tables, chairs, side tables and more, plus limited-time doorbusters on the likes of beds, TV stands and nightstands.

(opens in new tab) Bed, Bath and Beyond: up to 50% off 1000s of sale and clearance items (opens in new tab)

Bed, Bath and Beyond has kicked off its Presidents' Day sales with massive reductions of up to 50% across the whole site. As well as savings on over 1000 furniture items, you can also save on bedding and various home decor items, with free shipping when you spend over $59.

(opens in new tab) Big Lots: 25% off indoor and outdoor furniture (opens in new tab)

Budget furniture and decor site Big Lots has plenty of discounts live in its Presidents' Day sales until February 24. You can find 25% off a whole load of goods, including recliners, sectionals and outdoor seating. The offers stretch into other categories too, with the same 25% reductions in dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions – as well as 25% off all mattresses.

(opens in new tab) Birch Lane: 60% off + extra 20% off select items (opens in new tab)

Wayfair's Birch Lane brand is home to traditional designs at a range of price tags, many of which are now discounted by 60%. You can find a bit of everything on offer, such as sofas, bed frames, lighting, bookcases, side tables and ornaments. Look out for an extra 20% off select products when you use to code 'WINTER20' at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot: 30% off indoor and outdoor furniture - prices start at $399.99 (opens in new tab)

The Home Depot Presidents' Day sale is live right now. Savings include up to 30% off select bedroom furniture, home decor and dining tables. There's also a selection of patio furniture reduced with prices starting at $399.99.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's (opens in new tab)

Lowe's is yet to launch its Presidents' Day furniture sale just yet but there are some big discounts already with up to 40% off bathroom vanities, and 25% off lighting and ceiling fans. We do expect a wider range of deals on more categories like decor, living and dining room, bedroom and office furniture soon.

(opens in new tab) Macy's: up to 60% off home, bedroom and bathroom furniture (opens in new tab)

Macy's has up to 60% off select furniture for Presidents' Day, including items for the bedroom, bathroom and across the rest of the home. The smallest discount is 20% off so you can shop around to find the biggest savings on sofas, rugs, bedding and more.

(opens in new tab) Office Depot: chairs, desks and storage from $89.99 (opens in new tab)

Pop over to Office Depot today and you can find some offers on select office chairs with starting at $89.99. Offers extend across a selection of desks and storage, too, so you can find something to completely re-do your work-from-home setup.

(opens in new tab) Overstock: save up to 70% + free shipping (opens in new tab)

Overstock's Presidents' Day furniture sale is a big one. You can get 70% off 1000s of items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses, home decor, lighting, bedding, patio items, and more. You'll also receive free shipping on everything, so this is one you shouldn't miss.

(opens in new tab) Target: save up to 50% off nursery, decor and furniture (opens in new tab)

Target is always a popular destination during big retailer events and Target's Presidents' Day furniture sales offer up to 50% off furniture and decor – including desks, consoles, sofas, nursery, cabinets, and more. You'll find several different styles from popular brands like Opalhouse, Threshold, Project 62, and more.

(opens in new tab) Walmart: chairs, tables, shelves, TV stands and more from $15 (opens in new tab)

Walmart hasn't officially launched a Presidents' Day sale just yet, but you can already find lots of cheap furniture items across the store. We've spotted chairs, tables, storage and TV stands with prices starting at just $15. Look out for more offers in this category soon, as in the past there's been up to 30% off outdoor furniture, as well as big savings on living room, bedroom and bathroom items.

(opens in new tab) Wayfair: furniture deals starting at $12.99 (opens in new tab)

The highly anticipated Wayfair Presidents' Day furniture sale is officially live, with clearance deals starting at just $12.99. You can save up to 70% off furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, patio items, storage solutions, and more. Plus, there's a neat bonus of free shipping with orders over $35.

(opens in new tab) Z Gallerie: up to 25% off everything (opens in new tab)

Z Gallerie already has up to 25% off absolutely everything including sofas, rugs and lighting in its Presidents' Day furniture sale - and that increases to 70% on select clearance items. That's better than some of the largest reductions we've seen in previous sales events, so definitely worth a look today. Plus, there's free shipping on orders over $99.

